Varun Dhawan Exits 'No Entry 2', Film Put On Hold Amid Casting Issues: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Dhawan exits 'No Entry 2', impacting film's future.

Project 'No Entry 2' now on hold after actor's departure.

Shahid Kapoor reportedly in early talks for sequel role.

Diljit Dosanjh previously opted out due to date issues.

No Entry 2, the much-anticipated sequel, has hit an unexpected hurdle. Varun Dhawan is no longer associated with the project, leaving its future hanging in the balance. The development, reported by News18 Showsha, has sparked fresh uncertainty around Boney Kapoor’s ambitious film.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor To Join No Entry Sequel Alongside Varun Dhawan: Report

Varun Dhawan Not Part Of The Sequel

Although Varun Dhawan’s name had been widely linked to the sequel, those reports have now been firmly ruled out. According to an insider quoted by News18 Showsha, the speculation surrounding his involvement was unfounded from the start.

“The speculations surrounding Varun Dhawan being a part of No Entry 2 hold no truth. Any rumour surrounding his involvement is untrue and baseless. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," the insider said.

At present, the actor is fully focused on promoting his upcoming release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai signalling a clear shift in priorities.

Project Put On Hold After Exit

Varun’s exit appears to have had a ripple effect. As per News18 Showsha’s sources, the film has now been temporarily put on hold, with its immediate future uncertain. While there’s no official word from the makers, the pause suggests that key elements, possibly casting or scheduling, are still being worked out.

Shahid Kapoor In Talks?

Amid the uncertainty, fresh reports hint at a possible new addition. Shahid Kapoor is said to be in early discussions with the makers. A recent report suggested that the actor has been briefed on the film’s basic concept and may soon hear the full narration.

However, there has been no formal confirmation yet, leaving fans guessing whether he will step into the project.

Diljit Dosanjh Had Also Opted Out

This isn’t the first setback for the sequel. Last year, Diljit Dosanjh also exited the film, initially sparking rumours of creative disagreements. Boney Kapoor, however, later clarified the situation.

“Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out," he said.

Even as key actors step away, Arjun Kapoor is reportedly still attached to the project.

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Why The Original Cast Didn't Return?

The absence of the original No Entry cast had already raised eyebrows. The first film featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu and Celina Jaitly, making it a fan favourite.

Addressing this earlier, Boney Kapoor explained why recreating that ensemble wasn’t possible.

“It is a film which has a lot of potential. In fact, people who’ve heard the subject of No Entry 2 feel that it is better than the earlier No Entry. It has all those elements. Unfortunately, we cannot repeat the same star cast. I waited long enough, but everybody had their own reasons and I respect those reasons. So, it has been freshly packaged now," he had said.