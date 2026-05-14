Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nolan cast Travis Scott as a bard linking rap to ancient poetry.

Scott narrates Trojan War events to Telemachus in trailers.

Film features star cast but Nolan respects scholarly critique.

Nolan explains armor design, citing Mycenaean blackened bronze.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has talked about one of his most controversial casting decisions surrounding his upcoming epic, The Odyssey. The inclusion of rapper Travis Scott sparked widespread curiosity, and some criticism, but Nolan now says the choice was not random, but rooted instead in a deeper creative vision.

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A Creative Link Between Rap and Ancient Poetry

Opening up about the decision, Nolan explained that Scott was cast as a bard due to a thematic connection between modern rap and the oral traditions of ancient storytelling. Reflecting on the idea, he said, "I cast him him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap.”

It’s a perspective that reframes the casting choice, not as unconventional, but as a deliberate bridge between past and present. After all, both forms rely heavily on rhythm, memory, and performance to bring stories to life.

A Glimpse Into Scott’s Role

The film, scheduled for release on July 17, has already teased audiences with a brief yet striking appearance by Scott in an earlier trailer. In the scene, he takes on the role of a bard, narrating events of the Trojan War to Telemachus, portrayed by Tom Holland.

His voice cuts through the chaos of battle visuals as he recounts the tale of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon. "A war, a man, a trick--a trick to break the walls of Troy," Scott says, before adding, "It burning, screaming to the ground."

A Star-Studded Epic With Mixed Reactions

Beyond Scott’s involvement, The Odyssey features an impressive ensemble cast, including Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Zendaya.

Still, not all reactions have been entirely positive. Nolan acknowledged that scholars familiar with the original Greek text may not agree with every creative decision. Yet, he remains optimistic, stating, "Hopefully they'll enjoy the film, even if they don't agree with everything."

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Addressing Design Criticism

In a separate conversation with Time Magazine about the film’s production, Nolan also responded to online discussions around the visual design, particularly the armour, which some viewers felt looked unusually modern.

He offered historical context, explaining, “There are Mycenaean daggers that are blackened bronze. The theory is they probably could have blackened bronze in those days. You take bronze, you add more gold and silver to it and then use sulfur…”

He further added, “With Agamemnon, Ellen [Mirojnick], our costume designer, is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else. You do that through materials that would be very expensive.”

(With inputs from ANI)