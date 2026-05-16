PM Modi Announces Return Of 11th-Century Chola Copper Plates From Netherlands

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India to receive 11th-century Chola Copper Plates from Netherlands.

Plates detail Rajendra Chola I's formalization of father's commitment.

Artifacts include 21 large and 3 small copper plates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th century would be repatriated to India from the Netherlands.

A joyous moment for every Indian!



Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten.



The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates… pic.twitter.com/Zwu0QFc2ZJ May 16, 2026

Calling it “a joyous moment for every Indian”, Modi shared the update in a post on X after participating in a ceremony related to the repatriation process.

Ceremony Held In Presence Of Dutch PM

The Prime Minister said he took part in the ceremony in the presence of Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

“A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands,” Modi wrote.

Details Of The Chola Copper Plates

According to the Prime Minister, the artefacts comprise 21 large copper plates and three small plates.

He said the inscriptions are largely written in Tamil, which he described as “one of the most beautiful languages of the world”.

The plates relate to Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, Rajaraja I.

Modi said the plates also reflect “the greatness of the Cholas”.

PM Modi Praises Chola Legacy

“We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess,” the Prime Minister said in his post.

The Chola dynasty is widely recognised for its cultural influence and maritime expansion in South India.

Thanks To Netherlands And Leiden University

Modi also thanked the Dutch government and Leiden University, where the copper plates had reportedly been kept since the mid-19th century.

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“I thank the Government of the Netherlands and Leiden University in particular, where the Copper Plates were kept since the mid-19th century,” he said.

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