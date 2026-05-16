11th-century Chola Copper Plates, consisting of 21 large and three small plates, are being repatriated to India from the Netherlands.
PM Modi Announces Return Of 11th-Century Chola Copper Plates From Netherlands
Calling it “a joyous moment for every Indian”, Modi shared the update in a post on X after participating in a ceremony related to the repatriation process.
- India to receive 11th-century Chola Copper Plates from Netherlands.
- Plates detail Rajendra Chola I's formalization of father's commitment.
- Artifacts include 21 large and 3 small copper plates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th century would be repatriated to India from the Netherlands.
A joyous moment for every Indian!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026
Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten.
The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates… pic.twitter.com/Zwu0QFc2ZJ
Calling it “a joyous moment for every Indian”, Modi shared the update in a post on X after participating in a ceremony related to the repatriation process.
Ceremony Held In Presence Of Dutch PM
The Prime Minister said he took part in the ceremony in the presence of Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.
“A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands,” Modi wrote.
Details Of The Chola Copper Plates
According to the Prime Minister, the artefacts comprise 21 large copper plates and three small plates.
He said the inscriptions are largely written in Tamil, which he described as “one of the most beautiful languages of the world”.
The plates relate to Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, Rajaraja I.
Modi said the plates also reflect “the greatness of the Cholas”.
PM Modi Praises Chola Legacy
“We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess,” the Prime Minister said in his post.
The Chola dynasty is widely recognised for its cultural influence and maritime expansion in South India.
Thanks To Netherlands And Leiden University
Modi also thanked the Dutch government and Leiden University, where the copper plates had reportedly been kept since the mid-19th century.
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“I thank the Government of the Netherlands and Leiden University in particular, where the Copper Plates were kept since the mid-19th century,” he said.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What artifacts are being repatriated to India?
What is the historical significance of the Chola Copper Plates?
The plates relate to Rajendra Chola I formalizing an oral commitment from his father, Rajaraja I, and reflect the greatness of the Chola dynasty.
Who was thanked for the repatriation of the Chola Copper Plates?
Prime Minister Modi thanked the Government of the Netherlands and Leiden University, where the plates were kept since the mid-19th century.
In which language are the inscriptions on the Chola Copper Plates?
The inscriptions are largely written in Tamil, which is described as one of the most beautiful languages of the world.