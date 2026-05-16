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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Announces Return Of 11th-Century Chola Copper Plates From Netherlands

PM Modi Announces Return Of 11th-Century Chola Copper Plates From Netherlands

Calling it “a joyous moment for every Indian”, Modi shared the update in a post on X after participating in a ceremony related to the repatriation process.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 May 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India to receive 11th-century Chola Copper Plates from Netherlands.
  • Plates detail Rajendra Chola I's formalization of father's commitment.
  • Artifacts include 21 large and 3 small copper plates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th century would be repatriated to India from the Netherlands.

Calling it “a joyous moment for every Indian”, Modi shared the update in a post on X after participating in a ceremony related to the repatriation process.

Ceremony Held In Presence Of Dutch PM

The Prime Minister said he took part in the ceremony in the presence of Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

“A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands,” Modi wrote.

Details Of The Chola Copper Plates

According to the Prime Minister, the artefacts comprise 21 large copper plates and three small plates.

He said the inscriptions are largely written in Tamil, which he described as “one of the most beautiful languages of the world”.

The plates relate to Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, Rajaraja I.

Modi said the plates also reflect “the greatness of the Cholas”.

PM Modi Praises Chola Legacy

“We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess,” the Prime Minister said in his post.

The Chola dynasty is widely recognised for its cultural influence and maritime expansion in South India.

Thanks To Netherlands And Leiden University

Modi also thanked the Dutch government and Leiden University, where the copper plates had reportedly been kept since the mid-19th century.

ALSO READ: ‘Has Jhalmuri Reached Here?’: PM Modi’s Quip In The Hague Goes Viral

“I thank the Government of the Netherlands and Leiden University in particular, where the Copper Plates were kept since the mid-19th century,” he said.

ALSO READ: Who Got What In CM Vijay’s New Tamil Nadu Cabinet? Check Full Portfolio List

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

What artifacts are being repatriated to India?

11th-century Chola Copper Plates, consisting of 21 large and three small plates, are being repatriated to India from the Netherlands.

What is the historical significance of the Chola Copper Plates?

The plates relate to Rajendra Chola I formalizing an oral commitment from his father, Rajaraja I, and reflect the greatness of the Chola dynasty.

Who was thanked for the repatriation of the Chola Copper Plates?

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Government of the Netherlands and Leiden University, where the plates were kept since the mid-19th century.

In which language are the inscriptions on the Chola Copper Plates?

The inscriptions are largely written in Tamil, which is described as one of the most beautiful languages of the world.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netherlands PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live Chola Copper Plates Repatriated PM MOdi Repatriates Chola Copper Plates
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