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HomeBusinessAfter Maharashtra, Delhi Cuts ATF VAT To 7% Amid Rising Fuel Costs And West Asia Crisis

After Maharashtra, Delhi Cuts ATF VAT To 7% Amid Rising Fuel Costs And West Asia Crisis

The move follows a similar decision by the Government of Maharashtra, which reduced VAT on ATF from 18 per cent to 7 per cent for six months beginning May 15.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 May 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi cuts aviation fuel VAT from 25% to 7%.
  • Maharashtra also reduced aviation fuel VAT to 7%.
  • Both tax cuts aim to lower airline costs.

The Government of Delhi on Saturday reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 25 per cent to 7 per cent, according to officials.

The move follows a similar decision by the Government of Maharashtra, which reduced VAT on ATF from 18 per cent to 7 per cent for six months beginning May 15.

The decisions come amid volatility in global fuel markets triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Delhi Cabinet Approves Tax Reduction

The decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to an official statement.

“Delhi government has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from the existing 25 per cent to 7 per cent, a move which is likely to benefit the airlines and common passengers,” the statement said.

Maharashtra’s VAT Cut Effective Till November

In Maharashtra, the revised VAT structure will remain effective from May 15 to November 14.

“The concession will remain in force from May 15 to November 14, after which the previous rate would apply unless extended or modified by the government. The amendment substitutes the existing 18 per cent tax rate with 7 per cent in Entry 6 of Schedule B appended to the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act 2002,” a notification stated.

The measure was officially notified by the state Finance Department on May 14 under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002.

Officials said the tax cut is expected to reduce aviation fuel costs for airlines, improve air connectivity and strengthen the competitiveness of airports in the state.

MSMEs In Madhya Pradesh Seek PNG VAT Cut

Meanwhile, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Madhya Pradesh have called for a reduction in the 14 per cent VAT imposed on piped natural gas (PNG) used for industrial purposes.

Industry bodies said rising fuel prices linked to the West Asia crisis have increased production costs, while the high VAT on industrial PNG has placed MSMEs at a disadvantage compared to neighbouring states.

The issue was raised during a meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Grievance Redressal Committee in Indore.

Industry Bodies Cite Competitive Disadvantage

Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh president Yogesh Mehta said neighbouring states levy VAT of only 3 to 5 per cent on industrial PNG.

“Fuel prices have already increased significantly due to the West Asia crisis. The 14 per cent VAT on PNG for industrial use in Madhya Pradesh is placing a significant burden on the production costs of MSMEs. Due to the high VAT, Madhya Pradesh's MSMEs are lagging behind enterprises in neighbouring states in their competitiveness,” Mehta said.

He further noted that since PNG is not currently covered under GST, industries are unable to claim input tax credit on purchases.

Industry Seeks Simpler GST Filing System

The GST Grievance Redressal Committee meeting was attended by representatives from industry and the business community, along with tax officials from both the central and state governments.

ALSO READ: Big Relief For Flyers: Maharashtra Government Cuts Aviation Fuel VAT Sharply

Industry stakeholders also urged authorities to simplify and streamline the GST return filing process.

ALSO READ: India To Build 30-Million-Barrel Strategic Oil Reserve In UAE, Boosting National Stockpile By 70%

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new VAT rate on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in Delhi?

The Government of Delhi has reduced the VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 25% to 7%. This change is expected to benefit airlines and passengers.

How long will the reduced VAT on ATF in Maharashtra be effective?

The reduced VAT on ATF in Maharashtra is effective from May 15 to November 14. After this period, the previous rate will apply unless extended.

Why have governments reduced VAT on aviation fuel?

The reductions in VAT on aviation fuel are a response to volatility in global fuel markets, largely triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

What are the MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh requesting regarding fuel taxes?

MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh are requesting a reduction in the 14% VAT imposed on piped natural gas (PNG) used for industrial purposes.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
VAT Maharashtra Maharashtra' Breaking News ABP Live DELHI Delhi Cuts ATF VAT
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