The Government of Delhi has reduced the VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 25% to 7%. This change is expected to benefit airlines and passengers.
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After Maharashtra, Delhi Cuts ATF VAT To 7% Amid Rising Fuel Costs And West Asia Crisis
The move follows a similar decision by the Government of Maharashtra, which reduced VAT on ATF from 18 per cent to 7 per cent for six months beginning May 15.
- Delhi cuts aviation fuel VAT from 25% to 7%.
- Maharashtra also reduced aviation fuel VAT to 7%.
- Both tax cuts aim to lower airline costs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new VAT rate on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in Delhi?
How long will the reduced VAT on ATF in Maharashtra be effective?
The reduced VAT on ATF in Maharashtra is effective from May 15 to November 14. After this period, the previous rate will apply unless extended.
Why have governments reduced VAT on aviation fuel?
The reductions in VAT on aviation fuel are a response to volatility in global fuel markets, largely triggered by the conflict in West Asia.
What are the MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh requesting regarding fuel taxes?
MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh are requesting a reduction in the 14% VAT imposed on piped natural gas (PNG) used for industrial purposes.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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