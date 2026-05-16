Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar handed over his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, to Hyderabad police through an advocate in connection with an ongoing POCSO case investigation.
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‘All Are Equal Before Law’: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Hands Over Son To Police In POCSO Case
Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his son Bandi Sai Bhageerath was handed over to Hyderabad Police in the POCSO case as Cyberabad Police formed 5 teams and issued a lookout notice.
- Union Minister's son surrendered to police in POCSO case.
- Bandi Sanjay asserted equality of all before the law.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar hand over his son to the police?
What are the allegations against Bandi Sai Bhageerath?
Bandi Sai Bhageerath is being investigated in a POCSO case. The FIR includes charges related to sexual harassment and outraging modesty, along with POCSO Act provisions.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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