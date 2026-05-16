‘All Are Equal Before Law’: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Hands Over Son To Police In POCSO Case

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday handed over his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, to Hyderabad police through an advocate in connection with the ongoing POCSO case investigation.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said he had always maintained that everyone is equal before the law and asserted that his son has denied all allegations against him.

“Today, I handed over my son Bandi Bhageerath before the police through an advocate for investigation. I have always said that all are equal before the law,” Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Satyameva Jayate



With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bhageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation.



I have said this before too: whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law.… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 16, 2026

He stated that when the complaint was initially filed, the family had already decided to cooperate with the investigation process. According to him, all relevant evidence had been submitted to the legal team, which later advised that bail could be secured in the matter.

The minister said this legal process led to a delay in the surrender.

“My son has consistently maintained that he has done no wrong. After examining the evidence, the legal teams said bail would be granted in the case. That is why there was some delay in the surrender,” he added.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar further said he has “full respect for the judiciary” and would cooperate with the legal process.

Lookout Notice, Five Special Teams