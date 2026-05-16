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HomeNewsIndia‘All Are Equal Before Law’: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Hands Over Son To Police In POCSO Case

‘All Are Equal Before Law’: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Hands Over Son To Police In POCSO Case

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his son Bandi Sai Bhageerath was handed over to Hyderabad Police in the POCSO case as Cyberabad Police formed 5 teams and issued a lookout notice.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 May 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister's son surrendered to police in POCSO case.
  • Bandi Sanjay asserted equality of all before the law.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday handed over his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, to Hyderabad police through an advocate in connection with the ongoing POCSO case investigation.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said he had always maintained that everyone is equal before the law and asserted that his son has denied all allegations against him.

“Today, I handed over my son Bandi Bhageerath before the police through an advocate for investigation. I have always said that all are equal before the law,” Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

He stated that when the complaint was initially filed, the family had already decided to cooperate with the investigation process. According to him, all relevant evidence had been submitted to the legal team, which later advised that bail could be secured in the matter.

The minister said this legal process led to a delay in the surrender.

“My son has consistently maintained that he has done no wrong. After examining the evidence, the legal teams said bail would be granted in the case. That is why there was some delay in the surrender,” he added.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar further said he has “full respect for the judiciary” and would cooperate with the legal process.

Lookout Notice, Five Special Teams

According to police officials quoted by PTI, a lookout circular has been issued against Bandi Bhageerath as investigators intensified efforts to trace him in connection with the POCSO case. The Cyberabad Police have reportedly formed five special teams and are tracking him using Call Detail Records (CDR) and Internet Protocol (IP) addresses.

The FIR, registered at the Petbasheerabad Police Station, invokes Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to sexual harassment and outraging modesty, along with Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

Police said the lookout notice was issued after recording the statements of the minor girl and her parents. Following the victim’s statement, additional and more stringent provisions under the POCSO Act were reportedly added to the case.

Bhageerath Files Counter-Complaint

Bhageerath has denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint accusing the girl’s family of pressuring him to marry her.

In his complaint, he claimed the girl had invited him to family gatherings and events, after which her parents allegedly insisted on marriage. He further alleged that after refusing, the family threatened to implicate him in false cases unless money was paid.

Bhageerath also accused the family of attempting to extort ₹5 crore and alleged they warned that their daughter would die by suicide if the demand was not met.

His lawyer argued before the court that the complaint did not contain allegations amounting to penetrative sexual assault and claimed stricter POCSO provisions were added with “mala fide intent”, according to Hindustan Times.

Telangana HC Refuses Interim Relief

The Telangana High Court declined to grant interim protection to Bhageerath, observing that it was “not inclined” to pass any interim order at this stage.

The case has also triggered political reactions in Telangana. K. Kavitha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the removal of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the Union Cabinet to ensure what she termed a “free and fair investigation”.

Bandi Sanjay has dismissed the allegations against his son as “baseless” and politically motivated.

Bhageerath had earlier courted controversy in 2023 during his time at Mahindra University after videos linked to an alleged campus altercation surfaced online.

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar hand over his son to the police?

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar handed over his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, to Hyderabad police through an advocate in connection with an ongoing POCSO case investigation.

What are the allegations against Bandi Sai Bhageerath?

Bandi Sai Bhageerath is being investigated in a POCSO case. The FIR includes charges related to sexual harassment and outraging modesty, along with POCSO Act provisions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
HYderabad Police Bandi Sanjay Kumar Breaking News ABP Live Bandi Sai Bhageerath POSCO Case
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