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HomeCitiesIndian-Origin Man Held At Delhi Airport With 115 Gold Bars Hidden In Trouser Belt

Indian-Origin Man Held At Delhi Airport With 115 Gold Bars Hidden In Trouser Belt

Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport seized 115 gold bars weighing 3.5 kg from a US-origin passenger who allegedly hid them in a specially designed belt.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 May 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Customs seized 115 gold bars from an American national.
  • Gold was concealed in a specially designed belt.

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 115 smuggled gold bars weighing 3.5 kg from an American national of Indian origin who allegedly concealed the contraband inside a specially designed belt, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, senior Customs officers monitoring contraband movement said the major seizure coincides with a recent spike in gold smuggling attempts following the hike in Customs duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, PTI reported.

Officials said the sharp increase in profit margins for illegal gold trade appears to have prompted international smuggling syndicates to adopt more sophisticated concealment techniques.

Acting on intelligence inputs generated through risk-based passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the passenger at the international arrivals terminal after he arrived from San Francisco on May 15 and allegedly attempted to pass through the green channel unnoticed.

During the search, officials recovered 115 gold bars hidden in inner pockets stitched into the passenger’s trousers and concealed within a specially modified belt.

The seized gold bars were of 24-karat purity (999.9) with a total weight of 3,565 grams.

Customs officials said the gold was being smuggled into India illegally and was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger has been arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, the statement added.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was seized at Indira Gandhi International Airport?

Customs officials seized 115 smuggled gold bars weighing 3.5 kg from an American national of Indian origin. The gold was concealed inside a specially designed belt.

Why has gold smuggling increased recently?

There has been a recent spike in gold smuggling attempts due to the hike in Customs duty on gold from 6% to 15%. This increase in profit margins encourages illegal trade.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Airport Indian-American Gold Seized Indira Gandhi International Stadium Indian Origin Arrested
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