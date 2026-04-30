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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'It Was Just Luck': Kritika Kamra Reflects on Surviving Casting Couch Encounter

'It Was Just Luck': Kritika Kamra Reflects on Surviving Casting Couch Encounter

Actress Kritika Kamra has opened up about her early career experiences with the casting couch, crediting sheer luck for her safety. She also addressed the industry's deep-rooted hierarchical bias.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kritika Kamra faced casting couch early in her career.
  • She credits luck for escaping difficult industry situations.
  • Kamra also discussed industry hierarchy and television bias.
  • She chooses progressive roles, avoiding regressive portrayals.

The entertainment industry is often glamorised, but it holds dark realities that many actors struggle to navigate. Recently, actress Kritika Kamra opened up about her own journey, addressing the uncomfortable and pervasive issue of the casting couch. While she has carved a successful path through television and streaming platforms, her early years were marked by the industry's harsh unpredictability. By speaking candidly about these experiences, Kritika sheds light on the resilience required to thrive while remaining true to oneself.

Kritika Kamra On Casting Couch Experience 

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kritika shared that she encountered the casting couch during the nascent stages of her career. Reflecting on that time, she noted, "I had heard about things like the casting couch. My parents had read about it in the papers. I also had a brush with it but got off unscathed". Emphasizing that her survival was not due to her own foresight, she explained, "It was just luck and chance. It wasn't because I was too smart. I really wasn't because when I had started out, I was really young".

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Kritika Kamra On Breaking Hierarchy

Beyond the casting couch, Kritika highlighted the "deeply rooted hierarchy" within the industry, specifically noting the bias often directed at actors transitioning from television to films. She recalled her own confusion regarding these unsaid rules, stating, "I came from a small town, and anybody who was onscreen was an actor for me. I wasn't aware of this unsaid hierarchy, which is like feudalism in a way".

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Despite facing these systemic challenges, Kritika has maintained a firm commitment to the roles she accepts. As a self-proclaimed feminist, she carefully chooses characters that possess agency, intentionally avoiding regressive portrayals. She explained, "Even on TV, I stayed away from kitchen dramas or shows where certain regressive themes were glorified. I tried to do the more progressive stuff". This dedication extends to her work in films as well; she refuses to accept roles that lack substance, even in big-budget projects. Ultimately, Kritika’s journey highlights her efforts to navigate the industry's complex landscape while ensuring her artistic choices remain aligned with her principles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Kritika Kamra experienced the casting couch?

Yes, Kritika Kamra encountered the casting couch during the early stages of her career. She mentioned that while she had heard about it, she managed to get off unscathed.

What is Kritika Kamra's perspective on the hierarchy in the entertainment industry?

Kritika Kamra has spoken about a deeply rooted hierarchy, particularly the bias against actors transitioning from television to films. She described it as being like feudalism.

How does Kritika Kamra approach her role selections?

As a feminist, Kritika Kamra carefully chooses characters with agency and avoids regressive portrayals. She prefers progressive roles, even in big-budget projects.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kritika Kamra Indian Entertainment Industry Actor Experiences Industry Hierarchy Celebrity Interviews
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