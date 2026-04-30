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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKrushna Abhishek’s Twin Sons Meet Sunita Ahuja For First Time, Emotional Reunion Melts Hearts Online

Krushna Abhishek’s Twin Sons Meet Sunita Ahuja For First Time, Emotional Reunion Melts Hearts Online

Hearts melted as Krushna Abhishek's sons Rayaan and Krishang hugged Mami Sunita Ahuja for the first time on Laughter Chefs 3 sets. The viral video shows family joy after years apart.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Krushna Abhishek's sons met Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, emotionally.
  • The reunion occurred on the Celebrity Laughter Chefs TV show.
  • Both Krushna and Kashmera apologized to Sunita, reconciling family ties.
  • Viral video captures heartwarming moment, ending years of family distance.

Hearts melted on national TV as comedian Krushna Abhishek's young sons hugged their Mami Sunita Ahuja for the first time, ending years of family chill. The viral video from Laughter Chefs show has fans gushing over the emotional family reunion. Twin boys Rayaan and Krishang, born to Krushna and wife Kashmera Shah, met Sunita, wife of Krushna's uncle Govinda, in a moment that left everyone teary-eyed and smiling. 

Emotional Family Meet-Up

The heartwarming scene played out on the sets of the cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s twin boys, Rayaan and Krishang, met Sunita Ahuja for the first time since their birth. This touching reunion left the family overwhelmed with joy. 

Sunita Ahuja appeared with the boys in a photo shared on Instagram. The moment unfolded after Sunita's recent guest spot on the show. Family coldness seemed to melt as they warmed up to each other. 

Krushna Abhishek recently shared a deeply emotional family reunion moment on social media, calling it a long-awaited and special meeting for everyone involved. The gathering brought together members of the extended family after years of reported estrangement.

Adding a lighter touch to the emotional atmosphere, Kashmera Shah was seen playfully interacting with her sons. She jokingly asked them, “Are you scared of me?”, to which they innocently nodded. She then pointed towards Sunita Ahuja and said, “Now meet the person your mother is scared of,” which left everyone laughing.

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Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, shares a family connection with Krushna Abhishek as she is his aunt. However, the families had reportedly been estranged for years due to personal differences and public disputes between Sunita and Kashmera.

During the emotional meeting, Krushna broke down and was seen lying on the floor as he apologised to Sunita, whom he affectionately called “mami,” expressing regret for past misunderstandings. Sunita responded warmly, saying Krushna is like her own son and forgiving him, while encouraging everyone to move forward.

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Kashmera Shah also became emotional during the reunion, breaking down in tears as she apologised to Sunita, saying, “I am so sorry.” The moment marked an emotional attempt at reconciliation between the families, although Govinda was not present during the reunion.

Show's Special Magic

Celebrity Laughter Chefs brought the families together in a big way. The reunion happened right there on stage, turning heads and touching hearts. Everyone felt the emotions run high during this special meet. 

The video of the boys meeting their Mami has gone viral online. Fans are loving the sweet family bond on display. This event marks a sweet step in healing old family ties. 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the show Celebrity Laughter Chefs?

Krushna Abhishek's twin sons met his aunt, Sunita Ahuja, for the first time. This marked an emotional reunion after years of family estrangement.

Who are Rayaan and Krishang?

Rayaan and Krishang are the twin sons of comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah.

What is Sunita Ahuja's relationship to Krushna Abhishek?

Sunita Ahuja is the wife of Krushna Abhishek's uncle, Govinda, making her his aunt (Mami).

Was Govinda present at the reunion?

No, Govinda was not present during this family reunion on the show.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krushna Abhishek Sunita Ahuja Laughter Chefs 3 Rayaan Krishang Celebrity Laughter Chefs
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