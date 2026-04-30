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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina ‘Leaves’ Kapil Sharma Show Promo After Ranveer Allahbadia’s Name Comes Up

Samay Raina ‘Leaves’ Kapil Sharma Show Promo After Ranveer Allahbadia’s Name Comes Up

The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on Netflix, will feature Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia as their next guests.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netflix celebrates World Laughter Day with special episode.
  • Kapil Sharma hosts influencers Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.
  • Show features regulars in a 'TGIKS News Debate' segment.
  • Special episode aims to provide fresh, entertaining, laughter-filled content.

Netflix will mark World Laughter Day with a special episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show", featuring host Kapil Sharma alongside popular influencers Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

The episode, streaming May 2, will also feature regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda in their signature roles during a segment called the 'TGIKS News Debate'.

Sharma said the special episode was planned keeping the audience's love for the show in mind.

"Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai -- natural, fun aur full of laughter (The love we have received from the audience for our show motivates us to keep giving them fresh and entertaining content. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we have planned a special episode with Netflix - natural, fun and full of laughter)," he said.

"Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein (This time, Samay and Ranveer are also joining in their own style, making this celebration even more engaging. We just want people to enjoy this day by laughing along with us)," he added.

Raina and Allahbadia had courted a major controversy last year over remarks made on Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

The comments had drawn widespread condemnation and multiple FIRs were filed against every comedian who was part of that particular episode.

The duo had subsequently apologised publicly for the remarks. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What special episode is Netflix releasing for World Laughter Day?

Netflix is releasing a special episode of

When will the special episode of

The special episode will be streaming on May 2nd.

Who are the guest influencers appearing in the special episode?

Popular influencers Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia will be joining Kapil Sharma in the special episode.

Will the regular cast members be part of the special episode?

Yes, regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda will be featured in their signature roles during the 'TGIKS News Debate' segment.

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Kapil Sharma Show Netflix Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina
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