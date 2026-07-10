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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH | IShowSpeed Names BTS As His Favourite K-Pop Group, Confession Wins Over ARMY

WATCH | IShowSpeed Names BTS As His Favourite K-Pop Group, Confession Wins Over ARMY

IShowSpeed revealed that BTS is his favourite K-pop group during a livestream, delighting ARMY. Here's what the YouTuber said and why fans are talking.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IShowSpeed declared BTS his favorite K-pop group during a stream.
  • BTS fans celebrated this, despite his prior admiration for Stray Kids.
  • IShowSpeed also faced racist remarks at a recent FIFA match.
  • FIFA launched an investigation, condemning discrimination at the event.

IShowSpeed may be busy streaming matches from the FIFA World Cup 2026, but one off-the-cuff answer has captured the attention of music fans worldwide. When asked to name his favourite K-pop group, the creator picked BTS, sending ARMY into a frenzy and sparking widespread reactions online.

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IShowSpeed Picks BTS As His Favourite K-Pop Group

In the viral video, a viewer asked him, "Which is your favourite kpop group minus stray kids?"

Speed responded without pausing, "My favourite Kpop group is BTS."

The brief exchange was enough to excite BTS fans, with many celebrating his answer across social media platforms. The clip rapidly gained traction as ARMY welcomed the creator's candid admission.

His Earlier Interaction With Stray Kids' Bang Chan

Although IShowSpeed has now named BTS as his favourite K-pop group, he has frequently spoken about Stray Kids during his livestreams and has praised the group's music, particularly leader Bang Chan.

In one of his earlier streams, Speed came across a video in which Bang Chan expressed his admiration for the YouTuber. Excited by the unexpected praise, Speed reacted enthusiastically while watching the clip live.

During the moment, however, Speed appeared to mix up the K-pop groups and asked his viewers whether Bang Chan was a member of BTS before searching for the Stray Kids leader's Instagram profile.

In the video, Bang Chan said, "Speed is so funny," adding that he has "mad respect for him."

He continued, "I feel like the effort he puts out to what he does is just phenomenal. I think it's just really, really cool."

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Iyer Backs Brother Amid Captaincy Criticism, Says 'Virat, Dhoni, Rohit Have Lost Matches Too'

Recent FIFA Controversy

Away from K-pop, IShowSpeed has recently been in the spotlight following an incident during the FIFA Club World Cup in Miami.

The alleged incident took place at Hard Rock Stadium during Argentina's 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde on July 3. Speed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., attended the match wearing a Cape Verde jersey and livestreamed the event to millions of viewers.

According to footage and multiple reports, a supporter allegedly directed the remark "go cry to the zoo" at Speed in Spanish. The comment was widely condemned as racist after the livestream circulated online.

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect," the governing body said.

FIFA later confirmed it had launched an investigation and issued a statement condemning discrimination.

It added, "It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which K-pop group did IShowSpeed name as his favorite?

IShowSpeed named BTS as his favorite K-pop group when asked by a viewer. His spontaneous answer excited many BTS fans online.

Has IShowSpeed spoken about other K-pop groups besides BTS?

Yes, he frequently spoke about Stray Kids and praised their music, especially leader Bang Chan. He even mixed up groups, asking if Bang Chan was in BTS.

What incident did IShowSpeed recently face at a FIFA event?

During the FIFA Club World Cup in Miami, a supporter allegedly directed a racist remark at him. FIFA has since launched an investigation into the incident.

How did FIFA react to the alleged incident involving IShowSpeed?

FIFA strongly condemned discrimination and launched an investigation. They stated that actions undermining unity, diversity, and respect are not welcome in their game.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
K-Pop Army FIFA Stray Kids BTS IShowSpeed K-pop Bang Chan FIFA WorldCup 2026
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