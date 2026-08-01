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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan's Late-Night Post For Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Goes Viral, Internet Reacts To ‘Baba’ Caption

Salman Khan's Late-Night Post For Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Goes Viral, Internet Reacts To ‘Baba’ Caption

Salman Khan shared an emotional Instagram post dedicated to Sanjay Dutt, calling him his elder brother. While fans admired their bond, the actor's unusual caption quickly sparked reactions online.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan posted a late-night emotional tribute to Sanjay Dutt.
  • He shared affectionate pictures, calling Dutt his 'baba'.
  • Khan's distinctive caption using 'baba' made the post go viral.
  • The post highlighted their enduring three-decade-long friendship.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has caught his fans' attention with a late-night post. The actor has shared an emotional tribute to Sanjay Dutt, affectionately referring to him as his "bada bhai". While the post celebrated one of Bollywood's longest-standing friendships, it was Salman's distinctive caption that quickly became the talking point across social media.

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Salman Khan Shares Pictures With Sanjay Dutt

Taking to social media in the early hours of Saturday, Salman posted two photographs showing him warmly embracing Sanjay Dutt. Alongside the images, he penned an emotional message expressing his admiration and affection for the veteran actor.

He wrote, "Babaaaa forever baba aur baba ,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss aadmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba".

Fans React To 'Baba' Caption

While many appreciated the warmth behind the post, Salman's caption soon became the centre of online conversations. Social media users flooded the comments section, with several playfully pointing out how many times the word "baba" appeared.

One user wrote, "He used the word "baba" 9 times".

Another commented, "No one can beat you when it comes to savage caption".

A third user added, "Looks like bhai and Sanjay Dutt had quite an evening".

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Injury On Telugu Film Sets, Advised Six Weeks Of Rest

A Friendship That Stood The Test Of Time

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared a close friendship for more than three decades. Over the years, the duo has worked together in films such as Saajan while also maintaining a strong bond beyond the silver screen.

Salman has frequently spoken about his admiration for Sanjay Dutt, describing him as an elder brother and someone who has had a positive influence on his life. Although rumours of differences have surfaced from time to time, both actors have consistently demonstrated mutual respect and affection.

Their enduring friendship continues to resonate with audiences, making them one of Bollywood's most admired celebrity duos.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Salman Khan post about Sanjay Dutt?

Salman Khan posted an emotional tribute to Sanjay Dutt on social media. He shared two photos embracing Dutt, referring to him as his 'baba'.

What made Salman Khan's caption a talking point?

Salman Khan's caption became a talking point due to his repeated use of the word 'baba'.

How long have Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt been friends?

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared a close friendship for over three decades. They have worked together in films like Saajan and maintain a strong bond.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt Birthday Salman Khan Baba ENtertainment News
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