'Mirzapur: The Movie' Trailer To Release On This Date; Makers Lock Grand Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film directed by Gurmeet Singh, releases September 4, 2026.

The excitement surrounding Mirzapur: The Movie continues to build as the makers prepare to unveil the film's official trailer. Following the strong response to the teaser, fans are now eagerly waiting for a deeper look into the much-loved crime franchise, which is making the leap from OTT to the big screen. According to reports, the trailer will be launched at a grand event featuring the film's lead cast, marking another major milestone ahead of its theatrical release.

Grand Trailer Launch Planned For August 11

According to a Hindustan Times report, citing a source close to the project, the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie will be released on August 11.

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The source reportedly said that after creating significant buzz with the teaser, the makers are now ready to offer audiences their biggest glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before the film arrives in cinemas. The trailer launch is expected to be a star-studded event attended by the film's cast.

Popular Characters Return As Release Date Nears

The teaser confirmed the return of fan-favourite characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. It also introduced a major surprise with Jitendra Kumar joining the franchise, while Ravi Kishan has also become part of the cast.

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The film additionally features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, with the story and screenplay by Puneet Krishna. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on September 4.