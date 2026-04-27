Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Why Do People Start Worshipping Actors?' Says Internet As Fan Touches Dhanush's Feet During 'Kara' Event

'Why Do People Start Worshipping Actors?' Says Internet As Fan Touches Dhanush's Feet During 'Kara' Event

Dhanush’s Kara promotions in Coimbatore went viral after a fan touched his feet, sparking debate online about celebrity worship. The actor also shared an inspiring message for fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His upcoming film 'Kara' features him as a dacoit and releases April 30.

Actor Dhanush has been in the spotlight due to his upcoming release, Kara. For the promotion of his film, he recently visited Coimbatore. Fans turned up in large numbers for the pre-release event, with many lining up from the airport to the venue just to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Fan Touches Dhanush’s Feet

A female fan felt overwhelmed and went on to touch Dhanush’s feet as a sign of love and admiration. The moment caught a lot of attention on the internet. While Dhanush handled the situation with patience and grace, he immediately asked the fan to get up and also posed with her for a picture.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Reveals Farah Khan Had To Sell Her Record Player After Her Father’s Death

The viral video has now sparked a debate on social media about whether celebrities should be treated as gods and worshipped or not. The audience has given mixed reactions to the incident. One user wrote, “Do not worship celebrities, no matter how popular or powerful they are.” Another asked, “Why do people start worshipping actors?” A third comment added, “Why should actors be treated like gods?”

Dhanush’s Message For Fans

During the event, Dhanush was also presented with a bike, referring to his film Polladhavan, which added a nostalgic touch to the event. The actor reacted warmly and posed with the bike, calling the film a turning point in his career.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Tulsi Virani’s Past Returns To Haunt Her As Shantiniketan Faces New Storm

For his fans, Dhanush also shared an encouraging message. He asked them to believe in themselves and stay focused on their goals. He spoke about the power of manifestation and self-belief, referring to a line from the Bhagavad Gita. He also shared how this mindset helped him win a National Award, as he had visualised receiving it before it actually happened.

About Kara

In Kara, Dhanush plays the role of a dacoit who pulls off bank heists in broad daylight. The story follows what happens after these crimes and how things spiral out of control. The trailer has already created buzz online, receiving strong reactions on social media.

The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles. It is directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Vels Film International. Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Theni Eswar handles cinematography, and Srijith Sarang for editing. Kara is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30 and promises action, drama, and intense moments.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What message did Dhanush share with his fans?

Dhanush encouraged his fans to believe in themselves and stay focused on their goals, referencing the power of manifestation and self-belief.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanush Kara
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Why Do People Start Worshipping Actors?' Says Internet As Fan Touches Dhanush's Feet During 'Kara' Event
'Why Do People Start Worshipping Actors?' Says Internet As Fan Touches Dhanush's Feet During 'Kara' Event
Celebrities
WATCH: Hema Malini Picks Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Ramayana; Old Video Goes Viral Again
WATCH: Hema Malini Picks Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Ramayana; Old Video Goes Viral Again
Celebrities
Bobby Deol’s Bandar Release Date Out; Anurag Kashyap Directorial To Hit Theatres In June
Bobby Deol’s Bandar Release Date Out; Anurag Kashyap Directorial To Hit Theatres In June
Celebrities
‘A Million Unfollowed You’: Prakash Raj Hits Back At Raghav Chadha Over ‘Not All 7 MPs Can Be Wrong’ Remark
‘A Million Unfollowed You’: Prakash Raj Hits Back At Raghav Chadha Over ‘Not All 7 MPs Can Be Wrong’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget