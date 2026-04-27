Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His upcoming film 'Kara' features him as a dacoit and releases April 30.

Actor Dhanush has been in the spotlight due to his upcoming release, Kara. For the promotion of his film, he recently visited Coimbatore. Fans turned up in large numbers for the pre-release event, with many lining up from the airport to the venue just to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Fan Touches Dhanush’s Feet

A female fan felt overwhelmed and went on to touch Dhanush’s feet as a sign of love and admiration. The moment caught a lot of attention on the internet. While Dhanush handled the situation with patience and grace, he immediately asked the fan to get up and also posed with her for a picture.

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The viral video has now sparked a debate on social media about whether celebrities should be treated as gods and worshipped or not. The audience has given mixed reactions to the incident. One user wrote, “Do not worship celebrities, no matter how popular or powerful they are.” Another asked, “Why do people start worshipping actors?” A third comment added, “Why should actors be treated like gods?”

Dhanush’s Message For Fans

During the event, Dhanush was also presented with a bike, referring to his film Polladhavan, which added a nostalgic touch to the event. The actor reacted warmly and posed with the bike, calling the film a turning point in his career.

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For his fans, Dhanush also shared an encouraging message. He asked them to believe in themselves and stay focused on their goals. He spoke about the power of manifestation and self-belief, referring to a line from the Bhagavad Gita. He also shared how this mindset helped him win a National Award, as he had visualised receiving it before it actually happened.

About Kara

In Kara, Dhanush plays the role of a dacoit who pulls off bank heists in broad daylight. The story follows what happens after these crimes and how things spiral out of control. The trailer has already created buzz online, receiving strong reactions on social media.

The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles. It is directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Vels Film International. Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Theni Eswar handles cinematography, and Srijith Sarang for editing. Kara is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30 and promises action, drama, and intense moments.