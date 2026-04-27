Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSarke Chunar Row: Sanjay Dutt Apologises, Vows To Fund Education Of 50 Tribal Girl Children

Sarke Chunar Row: Sanjay Dutt Apologises, Vows To Fund Education Of 50 Tribal Girl Children

Sanjay Dutt has vowed to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children and committed as a corrective measure to the alleged vulgarity, indecent representation of women in Sarke Chunar song.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjay Dutt apologizes for song's vulgarity, vows to fund education.
  • Actor submits written apology to National Commission for Women.
  • Sanjay Dutt to ensure responsible women representation in future projects.
  • Nora Fatehi also summoned; requests new date due to travel.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who appeared before the National Commission for Women, has vowed to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children. The actor has made the commitment as a corrective measure to the alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’.

The actor submitted a written apology before the Commission, as he expressed regret for any unintended harm caused to society and acknowledged the importance of responsible representation of women in creative content.

The issue stemmed from the alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’. Soon after release, the track drew widespread backlash for allegedly vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. Critics, including singer Armaan Malik, called the writing a “new low”, while social media users labeled the content inappropriate.

The issue escalated with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns over its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the makers reportedly pulled the song from YouTube.

During the proceedings, the commission raised serious questions on issues of knowledge, intent, and accountability.

The actor further assured the commission that, henceforth, all his Artiste Agreements will include mandatory legal due diligence provisions to ensure dignified and appropriate representation of women and children in films and related creative projects.

Actress Nora Fatehi was also called to appear before the commission, however, she could not attend as she is currently out of the country. She has requested for another date to appear before the commission.

Earlier, the commission's chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said that the dignity of women cannot be hurt in the name of creativity. She strictly instructed all concerned not to repeat such mistakes in future. The accused, who were present, tendered a written apology before the commission and admitted that the song had created a wrong impression on the society.

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sanjay Dutt appear before the National Commission for Women?

Sanjay Dutt appeared before the commission due to allegations of vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.

What corrective measure did Sanjay Dutt commit to?

He vowed to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children as a corrective measure.

What was the primary issue with the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'?

The song faced backlash for its alleged vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography, which critics and social media users found inappropriate.

What assurance did Sanjay Dutt give regarding future projects?

He assured that all future Artiste Agreements will include mandatory legal due diligence for dignified representation of women and children.

Published at : 27 Apr 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Sarke Chunar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sarke Chunar Row: Sanjay Dutt Apologises, Vows To Fund Education Of 50 Tribal Girl Children
Sarke Chunar Row: Sanjay Dutt Apologises, Vows To Fund Education Of 50 Tribal Girl Children
Celebrities
After Jana Nayagan Leaked Online in HD, Makers Plan May Release for Vijay’s Final Film: Report
After Jana Nayagan Leaked Online in HD, Makers Plan May Release for Vijay’s Final Film: Report
Celebrities
Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80 In Mumbai; Avtar Gill, Rakesh Bedi And Others Attend Funeral
Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80 In Mumbai; Avtar Gill, Rakesh Bedi And Others Attend Funeral
Celebrities
Raja Shivaji Cast Salary: How Much Did Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan Make?
Raja Shivaji Cast Salary: How Much Did Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan Make?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget