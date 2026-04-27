Akshay Kumar Reveals Farah Khan Had To Sell Her Record Player After Her Father’s Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar shared Farah Khan's childhood film record struggles.

Her father's film failure led to selling records.

She sold record player then records due to hardship.

Now, Farah Khan breaks records with her success.

In the upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune, host and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared an emotional yet inspiring anecdote about ace choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan about a heartbreaking incident from her childhood.

He highlighted her deep love for films since childhood, giving everyone a glimpse into her early struggles.

Revealing about the incident, Akshay said, “Bachpan se hi Farah ko films dekhne ka bahut shauk tha. Jab tujhe koi film pasand aati thi, toh uska record kharidti thi. "

He further added, “Phir inke saath ek haadsa hua inke father ne ek film produce ki thi, lekin woh chali nahi. Uske baad inhe apne saare records bechne pade.”

Correcting him, Farah said, “Pehle record player becha tha.” Akshay continued, “Haan, pehle record player becha, phir saare records. Aur aaj dekho yeh itni mehnat karke khud records todti hai!”

Farah has often spoken about her childhood days filled with struggle and almost no money post her father's demise.

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan's father, Kamran Khan was a former stuntman who later turned filmmaker. He fell into severe poverty after his film Aisa Bhi Hota Hai flopped and a big-budget project collapsed.

After facing immense failure, he struggled with alcoholism, which caused intense tension in the household.

Farah Khan went on to venture into Bollywood as a background dancer. She later went on to become a superhit choreographer followed by her immensely successful stint as a director.

She has been the brainchild behind blockbuster movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and others.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)