After Jana Nayagan Leaked Online in HD, Makers Plan May Release for Vijay’s Final Film: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film 'Jana Nayagan' may release next month.

Pirated film leaked online leading to arrests.

Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Wing investigated leak.

Vijay's political action thriller faced multiple delays.

Vijay’s final film before his entry into politics may finally have a new release date. According to reports, the makers are planning to release Jana Nayagan next month. The development comes as a relief for fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on January 9.

Makers Plan May Release for ‘Jana Nayagan’

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers are now planning to release Jana Nayagan in May this year. The report also stated that an official announcement regarding the new release date is expected to be made soon. The report also indicated that the film will be released after the Tamil Nadu election results on May 8.

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‘Jana Nayagan’ Leaked Online

The entire film was leaked online in HD on several piracy websites, with a few clips from the leaked version also circulating on social media. Fans who came across the footage quickly alerted the film’s production house, KVN Productions, which promptly took steps to remove the videos.

The makers also issued a statement urging the public not to share or circulate any leaked content.

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Following the investigation into the leak, the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Wing cracked the case and arrested nine people in connection with the leak.

According to the police, the main accused was working as a freelance assistant editor on another film. He allegedly gained unauthorised access to the reels of Jana Nayagan at an editing studio and stole the data. The stolen footage was then rendered into a full movie and shared with the co-accused, leading to the circulation of pirated copies online.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The political action thriller was initially scheduled for release in October 2025 but was later postponed to January 9 to allow more time for production. The film reportedly faced another delay due to censorship-related issues.

Apart from Tamil, the film is also expected to release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.