Is A Wedding On Cards For Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wedding rumors surrounding Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are circulating.

Tejasswi Prakash has clarified marriage is not happening soon.

The couple met on Bigg Boss 15 and remain popular.

They will appear together in Netflix's reality series Desi Bling.

Television’s beloved couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, have once again found themselves at the center of wedding speculation. Fans have been eagerly guessing whether the duo, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 15, are planning to take the next big step in their relationship. However, Tejasswi has now put all such rumours to rest with a clear and candid response.

Wedding Rumours Spark Online Buzz

Recently, social media was flooded with claims suggesting that the couple had either secretly tied the knot or were preparing for an upcoming wedding. The chatter grew rapidly due to their frequent appearances together and strong public chemistry. As one of TV’s most followed celebrity pairs, every update about them often becomes viral within hours, fueling further curiosity among fans.

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Tejasswi’s Clear Response On Marriage Plans

Addressing the ongoing speculation in an interview with Bombay Times, Tejasswi made her stance very clear. She stated that marriage is “not happening anytime soon,” gently dismissing the buzz around wedding preparations. Her comment reflects that while the couple shares a strong and steady relationship, they are currently focused on their personal and professional commitments rather than rushing into marriage plans.

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A Love Story That Began On Reality TV

Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in 2021, where their friendship gradually turned into romance. Since then, the duo popularly known as “TejRan” has remained one of television’s most adored couples. They are often seen together at events, working on projects, and celebrating festivals with each other’s families, making them constant favourites of fans.

Continuing The Journey Together

Despite ongoing rumours, the couple continues to enjoy their bond and professional collaborations. From reality shows to public appearances, they have built a strong presence as both partners and performers in the entertainment industry. For now, however, Tejasswi’s statement makes it clear that wedding bells are not ringing just yet. Tejasswi spoke about working together and said, "There are, of course, a lot of things that you do explore with each other on a professional basis. You do tend to understand how the other person likes to work. Especially for me, there's so much that I get to learn from Karan, him being my senior. For me, it's been a learning process."

Workfront Tejasswi and Karan will also appear together in Netflix’s upcoming reality series Desi Bling, which offers a glamorous look into the luxurious lifestyles of affluent Indians based in Dubai. The show also features astrologer Janvee Gaurr along with entrepreneurs Satish Sanpal and Rizwan Sajan, among others. However, the official release date has not yet been announced.