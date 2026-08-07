Gulshan Bawra: The Railway Clerk Who Penned Bollywood's Timeless Classics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His timeless lyrics continue resonating with audiences across generations.

Hindi cinema has been shaped not only by its actors and filmmakers but also by the lyricists whose words have stood the test of time. One such name is Gulshan Bawra, the man behind some of Bollywood's most memorable songs, including Mere Desh Ki Dharti and Yaari Hai Imaan Mera. On his death anniversary, we look back at the remarkable journey of a lyricist who rose from personal tragedy to leave an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Born as Gulshan Mehta, he spent over three decades in the film industry, writing songs that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

Partition Survivor To Bollywood Dreamer

Gulshan Bawra was born on April 12,1937 in Sheikhupura, now in Pakistan. His childhood was marked by tragedy when he lost both his parents during the communal violence that accompanied the Partition of India. Following the tragedy, he moved to Delhi to live with his elder sister and later graduated from the University of Delhi.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Joins Russell Crowe In Bluefly, Nick Jonas Reacts To Big Reveal

In 1955, he joined the Indian Railways as a clerk, believing that a government job would provide financial stability. However, his passion for poetry and songwriting eventually drew him to Mumbai in pursuit of a career in films.

His first opportunity as a lyricist came in 1959 with the film Chandrasena, composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. The same year, after writing Tumhe Yaad Hoga Kabhi Hum Mile The for Satta Bazaar, film distributor Shantibhai Patel affectionately gave him the nickname "Bawra", a name that stayed with him for the rest of his career.

Legacy Written In Timeless Songs

Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Gulshan Bawra penned around 240 songs, collaborating with some of the biggest names in Indian music, including Kalyanji-Anandji, Shankar-Jaikishan, RD Burman and Anu Malik.

ALSO READ | Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Says ‘Dhurandhar’ Is Year’s Most-Watched Non-English Film

He earned widespread acclaim for songs such as Mere Desh Ki Dharti from Upkar (1968) and Yaari Hai Imaan Mera from Zanjeer (1973), winning the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for both. His other popular compositions include Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya and Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge. In 1973, he also topped the prestigious Binaca Geetmala annual rankings.

Gulshan Bawra passed away in Mumbai on August 7, 2009, at the age of 72. Though he is no longer with us, his songs continue to live on, reminding generations of the power of meaningful lyrics and timeless music.