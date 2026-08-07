The Traitors Season 2 Trailer Out: Shweta, Rhea, Munawar Bring Betrayal To The Palace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Traitors Season 2 trailer released, hosted by Karan Johar.

Twenty-one celebrities compete with a new 'Boo' twist.

Trailer reveals intense confrontations, betrayals, and shifting alliances.

Karan Johar anticipates shocking twists; series premieres August 13.

The wait for The Traitors Season 2 is finally over, with Prime Video unveiling the trailer of its hit reality series. Hosted by Karan Johar, the new season promises a tougher game where trust is scarce, and betrayal is constant. Set against the backdrop of Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the latest edition introduces 21 celebrity contestants ready to outplay one another for the title and prize money. From unexpected alliances to explosive confrontations and dramatic eliminations, the trailer hints at an intense competition. A new twist, Boo, arrives with 'Buri Khabar', making the psychological game even more unpredictable for everyone.

Celebrity Contestants

Prime Video has assembled a diverse celebrity line-up for the second season, featuring Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.

The contestants will compete inside Suryagarh Palace, where every conversation and decision could change the course of the game as they attempt to identify the hidden traitors while protecting themselves from elimination.

Trailer Highlights

The trailer offers a glimpse of tense confrontations, shifting alliances and growing suspicion. Karan Johar sets the mood by saying, “This palace looks like a dream... and I can’t wait to turn that dream into a nightmare.”

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Several contestants also make striking appearances. Shweta Tiwari says, “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte huye maine hi pakda tha (I caught my husbands cheating on me),” after Karan remarks, “You can't be that good at catching a liar.” Rhea Chakraborty confidently states that she understands reality shows, while Parul Gulati appears to take a dig at a fellow contestant, saying, “She is a TV actress. She can cry without glycerine.” The trailer ends with emotions running high as accusations and distrust take centre stage.

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Karan Johar On Season Two

Sharing his thoughts on returning as host, Karan Johar said, “Season one of The Traitors broke through the clutter and formulaic reality content, and the audience response proved they were ready for something fresh. With season two, we knew we had to return with a game that was bigger, sharper, and even more unpredictable."

He added that despite contestants entering the game with a better understanding of the format, their decisions still surprised him. “This season, you'll witness friendships unravel, trust give way to paranoia, alliances crumble, and Players made choices that genuinely surprised and at times, even shocked me,” he said.

The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 13, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday. With a fresh cast, new twists and even higher stakes, The Traitors Season 2 looks set to deliver another gripping season where strategy, deception and trust will be tested until the very end.