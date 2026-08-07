Sangeetha Withdraws Divorce Petition Against Husband Vijay, Chengalpattu Court Closes Case

Months after initiating divorce proceedings, Sangeetha has withdrawn her petition to end her marriage to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. The Chengalpattu Family Court has since closed the case following her withdrawal. Sangeetha reportedly joined the hearing via video conferencing and formally communicated her reasons for pulling back the petition.

Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case

Sangeetha had approached the Chengalpattu court in February this year, seeking to dissolve the marriage on grounds of adultery, emotional neglect, and desertion, and describing the marriage as having “irretrievably broken down”.

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In her petition, she also claimed that she learnt in 2021 that her husband Vijay and an actor had been in an extramarital relationship.

She alleged that although she had been assured the relationship would end, it persisted, contributing to ongoing emotional strain. She also accused Vijay of growing distant from family responsibilities and withdrawing emotional and financial support.

Over the following months, both parties were largely absent from hearings, with their respective lawyers appearing on their behalf. Counsel for both sides pointed to logistical and security-related challenges in attending court physically, given their public profiles.

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In her plea, Sangeetha had also requested alimony and sought to retain residence rights at the family's home in Neelankarai, Chennai.

Vijay And Sangeetha’s Marriage

Vijay and Sangeetha’s relationship dates back to a civil registration in the United Kingdom in 1998, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding in Chennai on August 25, 1999. The couple share two children - son Jason Sanjay, born in 2000, and daughter Divya Saasha, born in 2005.