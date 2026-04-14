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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesAlia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate 4th Anniversary In Snowy Dream Getaway | In PICS

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate 4th Anniversary In Snowy Dream Getaway | In PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary amidst snow-capped mountains, enjoying skiing, skating, and family moments with daughter Raha.

By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary amidst snow-capped mountains, enjoying skiing, skating, and family moments with daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrating their fourth anniversary amid breathtaking snow-capped mountains.

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Amid the serene beauty of snow-covered mountains, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, making the occasion even more magical with a romantic winter escape.
Amid the serene beauty of snow-covered mountains, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, making the occasion even more magical with a romantic winter escape.
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Ranbir Kapoor is seen gliding smoothly across the ice in this captivating screengrab, showcasing his effortless skating skills with style and ease.
Ranbir Kapoor is seen gliding smoothly across the ice in this captivating screengrab, showcasing his effortless skating skills with style and ease.
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Anniversary Raha Kapoor Fourth Anniversary

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