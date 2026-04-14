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Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate 4th Anniversary In Snowy Dream Getaway | In PICS
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary amidst snow-capped mountains, enjoying skiing, skating, and family moments with daughter Raha.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrating their fourth anniversary amid breathtaking snow-capped mountains.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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