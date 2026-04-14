Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zanai Bhosle shares a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, Asha Bhosle.

She describes Asha Bhosle as her

Bhosle urges remembering the legendary singer with joy and laughter.

She expresses belief Asha Bhosle will return to her soon.

In a deeply moving tribute, Zanai Bhasle poured her heart out following the passing of her beloved grandmother, Asha Bhosle. Her emotional post has struck a chord with fans across the country, turning a personal loss into a shared moment of remembrance.

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‘Partner In Crime’: A Bond Beyond Words

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

Zanai shared a touching video of Asha Bhosle singing ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, a moment filled with warmth and affection. In the caption, she poured out her grief, describing the void left behind.

"As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me every day when I come home, or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with?"

Her words painted a vivid picture of everyday moments now lost.

ALSO READ: ‘Goodbye Love Of My Life,’ Zanai Bhosle’s Emotional Note For Grandmother Asha Bhosle

Remembering A Life Full Of Laughter

Continuing her tribute, Zanai urged people to remember the legendary singer not with sorrow, but with joy, the very essence of who she was.

"These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!!"

She also shared a deeply personal belief, one that reflects hope amid grief.

"She’s looking down on us all, especially her family, and I believe she’s going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!"

In her tribute, she also said, "I have lost the love of my life, and there is no bigger grief in the world, so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you, Ashaai, and goodbye for now, my love. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what; just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again. PS: This video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to."