Indian Idol 16 Finale: Meet The Top 6 Finalists Competing For The Trophy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Judge Vishal Dadlani misses finale due to commitments.

The wait is almost over as Indian Idol Season 16 gears up for its much-anticipated grand finale on July 26. The finale, themed 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', promises an evening of memorable performances, emotional moments and special celebrity appearances as one contestant is crowned this season's winner.

Grand Finale To Air On July 26

The six finalists Anshika Chonker, Jyotirmoyee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Maisame Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla will take to the stage one final time in a bid to lift the coveted trophy. Throughout the season, each contestant has impressed audiences with exceptional performances, earning a loyal fan base and making the competition one of the most closely contested in recent years.

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The judging panel this season featured Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, while Aditya Narayan returned as the host.

Star-Studded Finale Without Vishal Dadlani

The grand finale will also welcome a host of celebrated guests, including Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar, who are expected to add nostalgia and entertainment to the special evening.

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However, judge Vishal Dadlani will not be present due to prior professional commitments. Despite his absence, he extended his best wishes to the finalists, saying that the season had been blessed with extraordinary talent and that the top six had earned their place through dedication and hard work. He wished each contestant success in the finale.

Judge Shreya Ghoshal reflected on the journey of the season, saying it had been a beautiful experience and praising the contestants for their sincerity, passion and love for music. She added that, regardless of who wins the title, she hopes every finalist continues to believe in themselves and pursue their musical dreams.

Host Aditya Narayan also shared his excitement, describing every season of Indian Idol as unique. He said this year's finalists had made the competition especially memorable and expressed confidence that the 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' finale would leave viewers with unforgettable moments.