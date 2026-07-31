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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSiddhu Moosewala’s Brother Shubhdeep Spotted With Parents In Rare Public Appearance; Video Goes Viral

Siddhu Moosewala’s Brother Shubhdeep Spotted With Parents In Rare Public Appearance; Video Goes Viral

The now-viral video shows Siddhu Moosewala’s brother Shubhdeep with his parents at a film screening.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 08:45 AM (IST)

Siddhu Moosewala’s younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, recently made a rare public appearance with his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. A video from the event has been doing the rounds on social media. The video also shows the family surrounded by heavy police security and armed policemen.

The family attended a screening of the Punjabi film ‘Kankaan De Ohle’, which released on July 31. The film revolves around a widow who marries an older man and questions the norms of society. 

Siddhu Moosewala’s Brother Makes Rare Public Appearance

Three-year-old Shubhdeep was seen at the screening alongside his parents and several security personnel. The family was surrounded by a heavy security presence as they made their way through the venue.

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In videos circulating on social media, Shubhdeep can be seen holding Charan Kaur’s hand as they walk together. Dressed in an off-white shirt, beige trousers and a turban, the young boy appeared composed as he took in the crowd and cameras around him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video quickly drew reactions online, with several users commenting on the security arrangements surrounding Shubhdeep.

“Look at the security for Sidhu Moosewala’s younger brother as he appears in public for the first time — five or six gunmen, along with police protection. Sidhu’s younger brother is growing up fast to carry forward his legacy,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Bless this family. So heartwarming to watch.”

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“Their wounds can never be healed after what happened. Worse still, no one knows who did it, and the perpetrators have not been punished,” a third user said.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Death

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district. More than 30 rounds were fired at the singer, who was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle by locals.

Following his death, his family welcomed their second son, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur introduced him to the world through Instagram, sharing his first photograph along with a heartfelt video featuring family pictures of the couple and Sidhu Moosewala before ending with a glimpse of Shubhdeep.

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
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Instagram Sidhu Moosewala
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