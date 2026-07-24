Ramayana Trailer Launch Delayed Just Hours Before Release After Big Hollywood Distribution Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana trailer launch postponed following Sony Pictures' global deal.

Producer Namit Malhotra announced the partnership, fulfilling a global dream.

The 4000-crore epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, releasing November.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the Ramayana trailer, which was scheduled to release at 8 am today. However, just hours before its launch, the makers announced that the trailer has been postponed to a later date, which is yet to be revealed. The delay comes after the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer secured a major international distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Ramayana Trailer Launch Postponed

Producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram to announce the postponement, revealing that his long-held dream of taking Ramayana to a global audience had finally come true.

“Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date,” he wrote.

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He further added, “In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people across the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm.”

Malhotra, towards the end of the announcement post, thanked fans for their unwavering support. “I thank all the fans and believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future. Let's all do the best we can to protect our future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic, with the first instalment set to release in theatres this November, while the second part is expected to arrive around Diwali next year.

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The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and several others.

The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning artists AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Backed by a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is among the most expensive Indian films ever made.