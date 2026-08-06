Harshad Chopda's Feelings Were Not Platonic? Shivangi Joshi Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She firmly denied Harshad's actions stemmed from romance.

Shivangi Joshi addressed speculation surrounding her bond with actor Harshad Chopda during a media interaction at the Lock Upp jury round. While answering questions from journalists, she was asked whether Harshad's caring behaviour towards her reflected romantic feelings. The discussion also touched upon viewers who believed she ignored his emotions despite noticing them. Responding calmly, Shivangi explained that she has always seen Harshad as someone who is naturally protective and caring towards people close to him. She firmly denied believing that his behaviour towards her came from a romantic place, putting the ongoing speculation to rest for now.

Shivangi Joshi On Harshad Chopda

During the media interaction, Pinkvilla journalist Aina Mehta referred to audience reactions and asked Shivangi whether she believed Harshad had romantic feelings for her. Aina said, "I think the audience felt like you acted dumb. How can you not know that he's in love with you? And I feel, intentionally or unintentionally, even after knowing this, he used emotions for the game."

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Shivangi, however, disagreed with the assumption and explained that she has always viewed Harshad's behaviour differently.

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Actor Explains Their Bond

Sharing her perspective, Shivangi said, "Outside the lock-up, we did a show together. And he's very protective and very caring about his people, not just me. So I don't believe that he has any other type of feelings." Her response suggested that she sees Harshad's caring nature as part of his personality rather than something directed only towards her.

Direct Question Gets A Direct Reply

Aina Mehta then followed up with a straightforward question, asking, "I just want to know whether or not you think this love is platonic from his side or not. Yes or no?" Shivangi replied with a brief but clear answer: "No." The exchange has since caught fans' attention, with many discussing Shivangi's response and revisiting speculation about her relationship with Kushal.

While fans continue to interpret their on-screen and off-screen bond in different ways, Shivangi Joshi has made her stance clear, saying she does not believe Harshad Chopda's caring behaviour towards her stems from romantic feelings.