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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHarshad Chopda's Feelings Were Not Platonic? Shivangi Joshi Reacts

Harshad Chopda's Feelings Were Not Platonic? Shivangi Joshi Reacts

Shivangi Joshi addressed rumours about Harshad Chopda during the Lock Upp jury round, saying she sees him as a caring and protective friend. Responding to Pinkvilla journalist Aina Mehta, the actor dismissed suggestions that his behaviour reflected romantic feelings towards her.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She firmly denied Harshad's actions stemmed from romance.

Shivangi Joshi addressed speculation surrounding her bond with actor Harshad Chopda during a media interaction at the Lock Upp jury round. While answering questions from journalists, she was asked whether Harshad's caring behaviour towards her reflected romantic feelings. The discussion also touched upon viewers who believed she ignored his emotions despite noticing them. Responding calmly, Shivangi explained that she has always seen Harshad as someone who is naturally protective and caring towards people close to him. She firmly denied believing that his behaviour towards her came from a romantic place, putting the ongoing speculation to rest for now.

Shivangi Joshi On Harshad Chopda

During the media interaction, Pinkvilla journalist Aina Mehta referred to audience reactions and asked Shivangi whether she believed Harshad had romantic feelings for her. Aina said, "I think the audience felt like you acted dumb. How can you not know that he's in love with you? And I feel, intentionally or unintentionally, even after knowing this, he used emotions for the game."

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Shivangi, however, disagreed with the assumption and explained that she has always viewed Harshad's behaviour differently.

ALSO READ | Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi Dance Together At Lock Upp 2 Success Party; Harshad Chopda’s Cameo Wins Hearts

Actor Explains Their Bond

Sharing her perspective, Shivangi said, "Outside the lock-up, we did a show together. And he's very protective and very caring about his people, not just me. So I don't believe that he has any other type of feelings." Her response suggested that she sees Harshad's caring nature as part of his personality rather than something directed only towards her.

Shivangi just proved the jury's point 🤣😭
by u/I-WantToBe-CrazyRich in LockUppOTT

Direct Question Gets A Direct Reply

Aina Mehta then followed up with a straightforward question, asking, "I just want to know whether or not you think this love is platonic from his side or not. Yes or no?" Shivangi replied with a brief but clear answer: "No." The exchange has since caught fans' attention, with many discussing Shivangi's response and revisiting speculation about her relationship with Kushal.

While fans continue to interpret their on-screen and off-screen bond in different ways, Shivangi Joshi has made her stance clear, saying she does not believe Harshad Chopda's caring behaviour towards her stems from romantic feelings.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shivangi Joshi believe Harshad Chopda has romantic feelings for her?

No, Shivangi Joshi firmly denied believing his behavior towards her was romantic. She stated that she does not think he has any other type of feelings.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shivangi Joshi Harshad Chopda Shivangi Joshi On Harshad Chopda Lock Upp Jury Round
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