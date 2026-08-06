Hollywood's Iconic The Shining Hotel Faces Wildfire Threat As Oregon Blaze Spreads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Historic Timberline Lodge threatened by expanding Grasshopper wildfire.

Lodge under Level 1 evacuation; smoke impacts tourism.

Firefighters battle 36,600-acre blaze, now 19% contained.

Nearby communities face Level 3 evacuations; situation uncertain.

The historic Timberline Lodge in Oregon, recognised worldwide as the exterior of the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, is facing an uncertain situation as the rapidly spreading Grasshopper Fire edges closer. Although the landmark remains open, officials have placed the area under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice while firefighters continue battling the blaze. Smoke and poor air quality have already affected tourism, with many visitors cancelling their plans. Nearby communities are under stricter evacuation orders as emergency crews work to stop the wildfire from advancing towards one of Oregon's most treasured mountain destinations before conditions worsen further.

Wildfire Near Timberline Lodge

The Grasshopper Fire has scorched more than 36,600 acres in Oregon's Mount Hood National Forest and was only 19 per cent contained by Wednesday, according to fire officials. The wildfire, which began after multiple lightning storms on July 23, has spread quickly because of strong winds and hot, dry weather.

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The Timberline Lodge, sitting on the southern slope of Mount Hood, is currently under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice. However, nearby Mt Hood Meadows ski resort has already been placed under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order, leading to evacuations as firefighters work to protect the area.

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Smoke Hits Tourism And Staff

Although the lodge continues to welcome guests, worsening air quality has affected business. Speaking about the situation, Timberline Lodge's director of marketing and public affairs, John Burton, said the hotel would shut if evacuation levels rise to Level 2. "Right now, people shouldn’t be traveling around the mountain unless it’s absolutely necessary," Burton said. "There’s a Level 1 notice on our side of the mountain and a Level 3, which is a mandatory evacuation, around the corner on the other side of the mountain."

He also admitted the smoke has discouraged many visitors. "It’s obviously tough on business," Burton said. "It’s tough on guests. It’s tough on employees when the conditions just aren’t good, when it isn’t comfortable to breathe."

Long-time employee Emma Hall also shared her concerns with KATU 2. "It’s definitely scary," Emma Hall told KATU 2. "Especially all the memories we’ve built up here. A lot of skiers and snowboarders have come up here for the longest time. It’s an epicenter. If anything were to happen, it’d be pretty sad, especially with Meadows being so close."

Historic Landmark At Risk

Built in 1937, the 55,000-square-foot Timberline Lodge is one of Oregon's best-known mountain resorts. The property features 70 guest rooms in its historic main building along with chalet-style accommodation and attracts visitors throughout the year for skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking and other outdoor activities.

More than 1,300 firefighters are currently responding to the Grasshopper Fire. The blaze has already destroyed the century-old Flag Point Lookout after crews were forced to withdraw when conditions became too dangerous, according to The Oregonian. Authorities continue working to prevent the fire from reaching the iconic lodge.

Firefighters remain focused on slowing the Grasshopper Fire as weather conditions continue to test containment efforts. For now, Timberline Lodge remains open, but officials say the situation could change quickly if the wildfire advances closer to Mount Hood.