Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda revealed profound grief after his mother's passing.

Near Narmada, he contemplated suicide amidst profound despair.

Children's responsibility pulled him back from the brink.

A sadhu's intervention later aided his emotional recovery.

Govinda has spoken candidly about the devastating impact of losing his mother. During a conversation with ANI, he revealed that the grief once left him in an extremely vulnerable state. The actor recalled a deeply emotional moment near the Narmada River and explained how his responsibility towards his children, helped him find a way forward.

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Govinda Says His Mother's Death Left Him Devastated

Speaking about the loss, Govinda talked about just how overwhelming the pain had become.

He said, "When my mother was leaving, I suffered terribly. I suffered a lot. Oh, let’s not discuss that right now. Yes, so it felt like... it was over. That was it. So, near the Narmada River, I thought that if I went a little further inside, I would meet her."

The actor added, "When God gives you pain, and gives you immense pain, He is also the one who takes you out of it. So how did He take me out of it? Before the pain could completely overwhelm me, I was pulled out of it. And I realised something: ‘Oh, I have to live for my kids.’ "

Govinda Says He Had Reached 'That Point'

When asked directly whether he had been attempting to take his own life at the time, Govinda acknowledged how serious his emotional state had become.

"It had kind of reached that point. I was just too much in love with my mother. You people use words like ‘suicide’ and all. For us, there isn't really anything like that. Life never really ends. It simply takes on different forms and different shapes."

Govinda went on to recall an encounter with a sadhu, whom he credited with helping him come out of that moment.

"I was fortunate, and I came out of it. There was a poor sadhu, a holy man. His name was perhaps Ram Kundal or something like that. He took off his dhoti and threw it, and his hand came towards me. I came out," he said.

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Actor Recalls How He Overcame Grief

The actor said it took him some time to emerge from the intense pain caused by his mother’s death. Looking back, he believes the experience gradually gave way to a renewed sense that he still had more to experience in life.

Govinda said, "I came out of it. It took me some time. It must have taken me around 10 or 15 days. I came out of it. I came out of the pain too because I felt there was something else in this world that I had to see and experience. And then I moved forward. I felt good."

Talking about how it took him some time, but he was able to overcome the grief, he said, "I came out of it. I came out of the pain too. It took me some time. I felt like I had suffered terribly."

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)