IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction As Siraj Blasts Three Sixes To Seal India's Victory

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction As Siraj Blasts Three Sixes To Seal India's Victory

Mohammed Siraj smashed three straight sixes in the final over to seal India's win, prompting a rare smile from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 09:16 AM (IST)

Gautam Gambhir Reaction Siraj Sixes: Mohammed Siraj's unexpected transformation into a match-winning finisher brought a rare smile to India's usually intense head coach Gautam Gambhir during the warm-up clash against Sri Lanka Cricket XI on Sunday. Siraj produced a remarkable late assault to guide India to a six-wicket victory, smashing three consecutive sixes in the final over to complete a tense chase in spectacular fashion. The extraordinary finish appeared to delight the Indian coaching staff, with Gambhir caught smiling after watching the dramatic conclusion. Check it out:

Siraj's Six-Hitting Show

India required 16 runs from the last six deliveries when Siraj arrived at the crease. What followed was hardly the kind of finish expected from a frontline fast bowler.

Facing Keshara Nuwantha, Siraj received three deliveries in his preferred hitting area and dispatched all three over the boundary at deep midwicket.

Read More: Sarfaraz Khan Returns! Replaces Injured Sai Sudharsan In India’s Sri Lanka Test Squad

The sequence of sixes instantly changed the mood around the ground and took India across the finish line with three balls still remaining.

Siraj remained unbeaten on 32 from only 15 deliveries, compiling an entertaining innings that included four sixes and a boundary.

His remarkable contribution turned what had looked like a potentially difficult chase into a memorable victory for India.

Gambhir’s Reaction Steals Spotlight

While Siraj's power-hitting was the defining moment of the chase, Gautam Gambhir's reaction quickly became another talking point.

Known for his serious and intensely competitive demeanour, the India head coach was seen breaking into a smile as Siraj completed the stunning finish.

Siraj's assault also appeared to leave the Sri Lankan players surprised, with members of the opposition even seen examining his bat after the remarkable final-over hitting.

The six-wicket victory gives India a positive result from their final warm-up assignment before the Test series. More importantly, the match provided useful preparation ahead of a much tougher challenge against Sri Lanka.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Aug 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
VVS Laxman Breaks Silence On India Star All-Rounder's Injuries
VVS Laxman Breaks Silence On India Star All-Rounder's Injuries
Cricket
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction As Siraj Blasts Three Sixes To Seal India's Victory
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction As Siraj Blasts Three Sixes To Seal India's Victory
Cricket
Sarfaraz Khan Returns! Replaces Injured Sai Sudharsan In India’s Sri Lanka Test Squad
Sarfaraz Khan Returns! Replaces Injured Sai Sudharsan In India’s Sri Lanka Test Squad
Cricket
Siraj Turns Heroic Finisher! Smashes Three Sixes In Last Over As India Beat Sri Lanka XI In Thriller
Siraj Turns Heroic Finisher! Smashes Three Sixes In Last Over As India Beat Sri Lanka XI In Thriller
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Exam Row: Day 17 Protesters March Towards Assembly as Students Demand CBI Probe
Monsoon Fury: Floods, Rising Rivers and Dam Releases Trigger Crisis Across Several States
Odisha Education Row: Youth Congress Holds Torch Rally in Bhubaneswar Over Textbook Errors, Paper Leaks
Jharkhand Exam Scam: ED Enters Probe, Registers ECIR Over Alleged Money Laundering in JPSC Case
Monsoon Fury Across India: Floods, Rising Rivers and Dam Releases Disrupt Life in Several States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget