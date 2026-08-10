WATCH: Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction As Siraj Blasts Three Sixes To Seal India's Victory

Gautam Gambhir Reaction Siraj Sixes: Mohammed Siraj's unexpected transformation into a match-winning finisher brought a rare smile to India's usually intense head coach Gautam Gambhir during the warm-up clash against Sri Lanka Cricket XI on Sunday. Siraj produced a remarkable late assault to guide India to a six-wicket victory, smashing three consecutive sixes in the final over to complete a tense chase in spectacular fashion. The extraordinary finish appeared to delight the Indian coaching staff, with Gambhir caught smiling after watching the dramatic conclusion. Check it out:

Siraj's Six-Hitting Show

India required 16 runs from the last six deliveries when Siraj arrived at the crease. What followed was hardly the kind of finish expected from a frontline fast bowler.

Facing Keshara Nuwantha, Siraj received three deliveries in his preferred hitting area and dispatched all three over the boundary at deep midwicket.

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The sequence of sixes instantly changed the mood around the ground and took India across the finish line with three balls still remaining.

Siraj remained unbeaten on 32 from only 15 deliveries, compiling an entertaining innings that included four sixes and a boundary.

His remarkable contribution turned what had looked like a potentially difficult chase into a memorable victory for India.

Gambhir’s Reaction Steals Spotlight

While Siraj's power-hitting was the defining moment of the chase, Gautam Gambhir's reaction quickly became another talking point.

Known for his serious and intensely competitive demeanour, the India head coach was seen breaking into a smile as Siraj completed the stunning finish.

Siraj's assault also appeared to leave the Sri Lankan players surprised, with members of the opposition even seen examining his bat after the remarkable final-over hitting.

The six-wicket victory gives India a positive result from their final warm-up assignment before the Test series. More importantly, the match provided useful preparation ahead of a much tougher challenge against Sri Lanka.