JPSC Exam Row: ED Registers ECIR, Starts Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

JPSC Exam Irregularities: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has entered the investigation into alleged irregularities in the JPSC 14th PT examination and other exams, and has started its probe.

The ED has registered an ECIR based on the case registered by the CID. It has also registered a case under the Money Laundering Act and initiated action.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Students To March To State Assembly Today: Key Demands And Latest Update

The ED suspects that large-scale financial transactions may have taken place in connection with the examination irregularities.

A five-member team from the ED's Ranchi unit has reached the city to conduct the investigation. The team comprises one Assistant Director and four inspectors.

The ED has registered the ECIR on the basis of CID FIR No. 16/26. The investigation may cover financial transactions and the possible money trail linked to the alleged examination irregularities.

On Sunday, during discussions between the government and the students' delegation, the government had said that the CID investigation into the examination irregularities was underway. It had also said that if any financial scam emerged during the investigation, the government would request the ED to probe it.

However, before the government could write to the ED seeking an investigation, the agency has already entered the probe.

Security Tightened Ahead Of Students’ Assembly March

Meanwhile, student protesters are preparing to hold a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi on Monday, demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protest: State Govt Accepts Key Demands, But Demonstrators To Continue Stir

Security arrangements have been strengthened across the state capital ahead of the proposed march. Authorities have increased security along the routes expected to be used by the protesters, with razor fencing installed near the Jagannath Temple.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Jharkhand Assembly.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI