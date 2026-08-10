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English NewsEducationJPSC Exam Row: ED Registers ECIR, Starts Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

JPSC Exam Row: ED Registers ECIR, Starts Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

ED has registered an ECIR and begun probing alleged irregularities in the JPSC 14th PT and other exams. A five-member ED team is in Ranchi.

Written By : Ravi Yadav |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 08:32 AM (IST)

JPSC Exam Irregularities: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has entered the investigation into alleged irregularities in the JPSC 14th PT examination and other exams, and has started its probe. 

The ED has registered an ECIR based on the case registered by the CID. It has also registered a case under the Money Laundering Act and initiated action. 

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Students To March To State Assembly Today: Key Demands And Latest Update

The ED suspects that large-scale financial transactions may have taken place in connection with the examination irregularities. 

A five-member team from the ED's Ranchi unit has reached the city to conduct the investigation. The team comprises one Assistant Director and four inspectors. 

The ED has registered the ECIR on the basis of CID FIR No. 16/26. The investigation may cover financial transactions and the possible money trail linked to the alleged examination irregularities. 

On Sunday, during discussions between the government and the students' delegation, the government had said that the CID investigation into the examination irregularities was underway. It had also said that if any financial scam emerged during the investigation, the government would request the ED to probe it. 

However, before the government could write to the ED seeking an investigation, the agency has already entered the probe. 

Security Tightened Ahead Of Students’ Assembly March 

Meanwhile, student protesters are preparing to hold a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi on Monday, demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). 

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protest: State Govt Accepts Key Demands, But Demonstrators To Continue Stir

Security arrangements have been strengthened across the state capital ahead of the proposed march. Authorities have increased security along the routes expected to be used by the protesters, with razor fencing installed near the Jagannath Temple. 

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Jharkhand Assembly. 

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About the author Ravi Yadav

Ravi Yadav is a journalist with ABP Live, covering breaking news and major developments from across the country. He has extensively reported on high-impact stories, including the NEET paper leak controversy, Enforcement Directorate raids, and other significant political, legal, and investigative developments, bringing readers timely and in-depth coverage.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Jharkhand News Breaking News ABP Live Ranchi News JPSC Exam Irregularities JPSC Exam Row ED Registers ECIR In JPSC Exam Row JPSC 14th PT Exam Row JPSC Exam Case JPSC-JSSC Exam Row Ranchi JPSC News
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