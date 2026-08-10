Amruta Khanvilkar Seeks Legal Recourse Over Reports On Her Separation From Himanshu Malhotra

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar has responded firmly to recent reports about her marriage to actor Himanshu Malhotra. Her legal representatives have issued a notice warning media outlets, digital platforms and social networking sites against publishing or sharing what they describe as defamatory, misleading or unverified claims about her personal life. The development comes shortly after reports claimed that Amruta and Himanshu have been living separately for around 18 months. Her lawyers have made it clear that freedom of expression does not extend to content that allegedly harms her reputation or violates her privacy. They have also warned of legal action against those responsible for such material.

Legal Team Warns Media Platforms

In a statement dated August 10, 2026, Amruta's legal representatives said they had taken note of reports and social media content concerning the actor's personal life. “It has come to our attention that certain online, social media and digital platforms are circulating content concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar and her personal life, which is baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy.”

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While acknowledging the importance of freedom of expression, her lawyers said that the publication of rumours or unverified allegations would not be taken lightly. “While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously.”

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The legal team also stated that action could follow wherever evidence supports such a step. “Wherever supported by available evidence, appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing, circulating or sharing such content, in accordance with applicable law.”

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The lawyers added that such reports and posts are being monitored and preserved for potential proceedings. “All such instances are being monitored and documented for appropriate legal recourse.”

Amruta-Himanshu Relationship Timeline

The legal notice came after a Times of India report claimed that Amruta and Himanshu had been maintaining separate addresses for the past 18 months. The report, however, said that neither divorce nor legal separation was currently being pursued. According to the report, the two continue to share a cordial relationship and remain close friends. They reportedly meet regularly and continue to discuss both personal and professional matters.

Their decision to live separately was described as a practical one rather than the result of a major dispute. Financial considerations, career commitments and family responsibilities were reportedly among the factors behind their living arrangements. The report also suggested that the couple was taking time to assess what they wanted for the future.

Amruta and Himanshu first met in 2004 while participating in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Their relationship continued for several years before they married in January 2015. Later that year, they appeared together on Nach Baliye 7 and won the dance reality show. Amruta has established herself across Marathi and Hindi cinema, with credits including Arjun, Saade Maade Teen, Aayna Ka Bayna and Baji. She has also appeared in Hindi films and web projects, including Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main.

Himanshu, meanwhile, has worked in Hindi films including Phoonk, Himmatwala and Raazi. His television credits include Bhagonwali - Baante Apni Taqdeer, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. For now, Amruta's legal team has made its position clear: reports concerning her personal life that are considered defamatory, misleading or unverified could lead to legal action. The notice comes as speculation around the couple's living arrangements continues.