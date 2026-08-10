Trump Names Will Scharf As New White House Counsel, Replacing David Warrington

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Donald Trump appointed Will Scharf as new White House counsel.

Scharf assumes the role September 1, replacing David Warrington.

Warrington will move to the private sector afterward.

Scharf has extensive legal background, including representing Trump.

US President Donald Trump has appointed White House staff secretary Will Scharf as the next White House counsel, replacing David Warrington, who is set to move to the private sector.

Trump announced the change in a post on Truth Social, saying Scharf will take over as Assistant to the President and White House Counsel from September 1.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced: "It is my Great Honor to announce that, effective September 1st, Will Scharf will become Assistant to the President and White House Counsel, replacing a man, David Warrington, who has done a truly outstanding job as White House Counsel and, before that, for my Presidential Campaign. David will be going on to the Private Sector."

Scharf will become the ​White House's top lawyer after overseeing the administrative work of the ​Oval Office in his current ​role. He also led the National Capital ‌Planning ⁠Commission, which approved Trump's White House ballroom construction project, Reuters reported.

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Trump Praises Scharf's Legal Background

Scharf currently serves as White House staff secretary and has also chaired the National Capital Planning Commission.

Trump praised his performance in the role and highlighted his previous legal work, including representing Trump in several cases.

"Will has done an amazing job in his current role as White House Staff Secretary, and has also served as Chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission. I know Will well! He previously represented me in numerous cases, including at the Supreme Court, during the Biden Administration's corrupt and illegal campaign of Weaponization. He also previously served as a Federal Prosecutor, worked as an attorney in private practice, clerked for two Federal Appeals Court Judges, and was a top student at both Princeton University, and Harvard Law School," he said.

Trump also described Scharf as "Tough, Strong, and Smart!" and said he would perform well as White House counsel.

"Tough, Strong, and Smart! He also loves our Country, and respects the Law. Will Scharf will do a great job as White House Counsel!" he said.

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Warrington To Move To Private Sector

Warrington, who currently serves as White House counsel, will leave the administration for the private sector.

Before taking up the White House counsel role, Warrington served as Trump's personal attorney and legal adviser during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Scharf holds an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and a law degree from Harvard Law School. He has also clerked for two federal appeals court judges and previously worked as a federal prosecutor and private-practice attorney.