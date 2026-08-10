Paresh Rawal requested CM Devendra Fadnavis to protect IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe from being transferred or shunted out of his department. This was due to Mundhe's intensified food-safety crackdown in Maharashtra.
Paresh Rawal Urges CM Fadnavis To Protect IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe: ‘Shouldn’t Be Transferred Or Shunted’
Paresh Rawal took to X, formerly Twitter, to appeal to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to protect IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.
- Actor Paresh Rawal urged CM to protect IAS officer Mundhe.
- Mundhe intensified food-safety crackdowns, overseeing extensive statewide inspections.
- His team banned artificial cheese, seized ₹1.99 crore contraband.
- He also ordered a junk food crackdown near schools.
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has requested the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to protect the IAS officer, Tukaram Mundhe, who currently serves as the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Maharashtra.
On Sunday, the veteran actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “To put it with humility and respect that it should the priority and Dharm of Honourable CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji to protect Shri @Tukaram_IndIAS that he should not be xfered or shunted out of his department”.
To put it with humility and respect that it should the priority and Dharm of Honourable CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji to protect Shri @Tukaram_IndIAS that he should not be xfered or shunted out of his department.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 9, 2026
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Tukaram Mundhe has emerged as the face of the state’s intensified food-safety crackdown. Since taking charge in May 2026, Mundhe has overseen statewide inspections targeting food adulteration, unhygienic establishments, illegal products and violations across the supply chain. The campaign has particularly focused on milk adulteration, with synthetic milk units being uncovered and tighter scrutiny ordered across dairies, distributors and retailers.
The FDA has also acted against eateries and manufacturers violating safety norms. More recently, Maharashtra banned the manufacture and sale of artificial cheese, with strict action promised against products misrepresented as dairy paneer.
He conducted 195 raids in five days during an early-June statewide crackdown. The operation resulted in 192 arrests and seizure of banned gutkha and pan masala worth around ₹1.99 crore, as per the Maharashtra FDA itself.
Recently, he ordered a statewide crackdown on junk food in and around schools. The July 29 directive bans the sale, advertisement and free distribution of high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) foods within school premises and a 50-metre radius. The restrictions cover products such as chips, soft drinks, chocolates, fried snacks and other ultra-processed foods. The order applies to government, aided and private schools across Maharashtra. School canteens, kitchens and food suppliers must hold valid food-safety licences, while schools have been asked to promote nutritious options including fruits, pulses, milk, vegetables and whole grains.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Paresh Rawal request protection for Tukaram Mundhe?
What has IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe done since taking charge of the FDA?
Since May 2026, Mundhe has led statewide inspections against food adulteration, unhygienic establishments, and illegal products. His campaign particularly focused on milk adulteration and acted against eateries violating safety norms.
What specific actions has the FDA taken under Mundhe's leadership regarding food safety?
The FDA has intensified crackdowns on milk adulteration and banned the manufacture and sale of artificial cheese. They also conducted raids leading to arrests and seizure of banned gutkha and pan masala.
What is the new directive regarding junk food around schools in Maharashtra?
A July 29 directive bans the sale, advertisement, and free distribution of high-fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) foods near schools. This applies within premises and a 50-meter radius, restricting items like chips, soft drinks, and chocolates.