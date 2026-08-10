Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Paresh Rawal urged CM to protect IAS officer Mundhe.

Mundhe intensified food-safety crackdowns, overseeing extensive statewide inspections.

His team banned artificial cheese, seized ₹1.99 crore contraband.

He also ordered a junk food crackdown near schools.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has requested the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to protect the IAS officer, Tukaram Mundhe, who currently serves as the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Maharashtra.

On Sunday, the veteran actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “To put it with humility and respect that it should the priority and Dharm of Honourable CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji to protect Shri @Tukaram_IndIAS that he should not be xfered or shunted out of his department”.

To put it with humility and respect that it should the priority and Dharm of Honourable CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji to protect Shri @Tukaram_IndIAS that he should not be xfered or shunted out of his department.

🙏🙏🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 9, 2026

Tukaram Mundhe has emerged as the face of the state’s intensified food-safety crackdown. Since taking charge in May 2026, Mundhe has overseen statewide inspections targeting food adulteration, unhygienic establishments, illegal products and violations across the supply chain. The campaign has particularly focused on milk adulteration, with synthetic milk units being uncovered and tighter scrutiny ordered across dairies, distributors and retailers.

The FDA has also acted against eateries and manufacturers violating safety norms. More recently, Maharashtra banned the manufacture and sale of artificial cheese, with strict action promised against products misrepresented as dairy paneer.

He conducted 195 raids in five days during an early-June statewide crackdown. The operation resulted in 192 arrests and seizure of banned gutkha and pan masala worth around ₹1.99 crore, as per the Maharashtra FDA itself.

Recently, he ordered a statewide crackdown on junk food in and around schools. The July 29 directive bans the sale, advertisement and free distribution of high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) foods within school premises and a 50-metre radius. The restrictions cover products such as chips, soft drinks, chocolates, fried snacks and other ultra-processed foods. The order applies to government, aided and private schools across Maharashtra. School canteens, kitchens and food suppliers must hold valid food-safety licences, while schools have been asked to promote nutritious options including fruits, pulses, milk, vegetables and whole grains.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)