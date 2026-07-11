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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Why Didn't You Bring The Gun?': Sunita Ahuja Jokes With Govinda At Lock Upp 2 As He Arrives To Take Her Home

'Why Didn't You Bring The Gun?': Sunita Ahuja Jokes With Govinda At Lock Upp 2 As He Arrives To Take Her Home

Govinda made a surprise appearance on Lock Upp 2 to take Sunita Ahuja home after her health-related exit. His “invisible lock ups” remark and the couple's playful banter grabbed attention.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Govinda and Tina Ahuja surprised Sunita exiting Lock Upp due to health.
  • Govinda praised Sunita, joking about life's many 'invisible lock ups'.
  • Couple's playful banter about a paintball incident stole the spotlight.

Govinda made a surprise appearance on Lock Upp 2 alongside daughter Tina Ahuja to take wife Sunita Ahuja home after she exited the reality show due to health concerns. While the emotional reunion warmed hearts, it was the couple's light-hearted exchange on stage that ended up stealing the spotlight.

ALSO READ: 'She Wanted To Hit Me In The Chest': Govinda Enters Lock Upp 2, Takes A Playful Dig At Sunita Ahuja In New Promo

Govinda Opens Up As He Welcomes Sunita Home

As Sunita prepared to leave the show, Govinda joined her on stage and reflected on her journey inside the Lock Upp house. Recalling that he had initially advised her against participating, Sunita said, "He told me not to do the show, whenever I don't listen to him, I always land in trouble."

Responding warmly, Govinda praised his wife and said, "She's always been pampered, never faced hardships. And I pray she never had to pray hardships in life."

Speaking about the reality show's concept, he added, "This is the Lock Upp that's clearly visible, right? There are many invisible lock ups as well. That's where I've come from."

Tina Ahuja Gets Emotional Seeing Her Mother

The reunion became even more emotional when Tina Ahuja entered the set. Sunita immediately rushed to hug her daughter, who had also come to accompany her home.

When Farah Khan asked whether she was happy with her mother's performance on the show, Tina said, "She's very strong as a person. I was emotional watching her."

Sunita's Playful Remark Leaves Everyone Laughing

The mood soon turned humorous as Farah Khan brought up the show's opening task, during which Sunita had been hit five times with paintball bullets.

Joking about the incident, Farah asked Govinda, "Why did you make us shoot her?"

Sunita revealed that the hosts had told her Govinda was the one who had asked the makers to target her.

Govinda quickly denied it, saying, "No, No, I've bought them with me." He then pulled out one of the real bullets he had carried with him and joked, "I thought she wanted to shoot me in the chest."

Without missing a beat, Sunita fired back with the line that had everyone laughing: "You should've bought the gun too then. Why didn't you bring the gun? I would've shot you right here!"

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Claims Kushal Tandon Messaged Her While Dating Shivangi Joshi

Sunita Granted Bail From Lock Upp 2

Before Sunita's departure, Riteish Deshmukh explained why she was being allowed to leave the show.

"We'd like to clarify that normally this isn't allowed in Lock Upp but owing to Sunita Ji's health issues, she has been granted bail from Lock Upp 2."

With that, Sunita bid farewell to the reality show, leaving alongside Govinda and Tina Ahuja.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sunita Ahuja leave Lock Upp 2?

Sunita Ahuja exited Lock Upp 2 early due to health concerns. Riteish Deshmukh clarified that her departure was an exception to the show's normal rules.

Who accompanied Sunita Ahuja home from Lock Upp 2?

Sunita Ahuja was accompanied home by her husband, Govinda, and their daughter, Tina Ahuja. They reunited with her on stage after her exit.

What was Govinda's initial advice to Sunita about joining Lock Upp 2?

Govinda initially advised Sunita against participating in Lock Upp 2. Sunita admitted that she often lands in trouble when she doesn't listen to him.

What playful exchange occurred between Govinda and Sunita on stage?

The couple joked about a paintball incident where Sunita was targeted. Govinda implied he had a 'bullet,' and Sunita playfully retorted that he should have brought a gun too.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Riteish Deshmukh Govinda Tina Ahuja Sunita Ahuja Lock Upp 2
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