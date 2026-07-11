Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda and Tina Ahuja surprised Sunita exiting Lock Upp due to health.

Govinda praised Sunita, joking about life's many 'invisible lock ups'.

Couple's playful banter about a paintball incident stole the spotlight.

Govinda made a surprise appearance on Lock Upp 2 alongside daughter Tina Ahuja to take wife Sunita Ahuja home after she exited the reality show due to health concerns. While the emotional reunion warmed hearts, it was the couple's light-hearted exchange on stage that ended up stealing the spotlight.

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Govinda Opens Up As He Welcomes Sunita Home

As Sunita prepared to leave the show, Govinda joined her on stage and reflected on her journey inside the Lock Upp house. Recalling that he had initially advised her against participating, Sunita said, "He told me not to do the show, whenever I don't listen to him, I always land in trouble."

Responding warmly, Govinda praised his wife and said, "She's always been pampered, never faced hardships. And I pray she never had to pray hardships in life."

Speaking about the reality show's concept, he added, "This is the Lock Upp that's clearly visible, right? There are many invisible lock ups as well. That's where I've come from."

Tina Ahuja Gets Emotional Seeing Her Mother

The reunion became even more emotional when Tina Ahuja entered the set. Sunita immediately rushed to hug her daughter, who had also come to accompany her home.

When Farah Khan asked whether she was happy with her mother's performance on the show, Tina said, "She's very strong as a person. I was emotional watching her."

Sunita's Playful Remark Leaves Everyone Laughing

The mood soon turned humorous as Farah Khan brought up the show's opening task, during which Sunita had been hit five times with paintball bullets.

Joking about the incident, Farah asked Govinda, "Why did you make us shoot her?"

Sunita revealed that the hosts had told her Govinda was the one who had asked the makers to target her.

Govinda quickly denied it, saying, "No, No, I've bought them with me." He then pulled out one of the real bullets he had carried with him and joked, "I thought she wanted to shoot me in the chest."

Without missing a beat, Sunita fired back with the line that had everyone laughing: "You should've bought the gun too then. Why didn't you bring the gun? I would've shot you right here!"

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Sunita Granted Bail From Lock Upp 2

Before Sunita's departure, Riteish Deshmukh explained why she was being allowed to leave the show.

"We'd like to clarify that normally this isn't allowed in Lock Upp but owing to Sunita Ji's health issues, she has been granted bail from Lock Upp 2."

With that, Sunita bid farewell to the reality show, leaving alongside Govinda and Tina Ahuja.