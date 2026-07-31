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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor, Yash Or Sai Pallavi: Who Is The Richest Star In 'Ramayana'?

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Or Sai Pallavi: Who Is The Richest Star In 'Ramayana'?

'Ramayana' boasts a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. But who is the richest? Here's a look at the reported net worth of the film's biggest stars.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • These reported figures are unconfirmed by the actors themselves.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to dominate headlines following the release of its much-talked-about trailer. With a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and several other well-known names, the mythological epic has become one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. Beyond the excitement surrounding the film, fans are also curious to know which member of the ensemble cast is the wealthiest. Here's a look at the reported net worth of the lead stars.

Ranbir Kapoor Leads The Pack

According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, is the richest among the principal cast. His reported net worth is estimated to be between Rs 369 crore and Rs 400 crore, and he is said to charge Rs 50–70 crore per film.

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Sunny Deol, who portrays Lord Hanuman, reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 130 crore and is believed to charge approximately Rs 50 crore per film.

Television actor Ravi Dubey, cast as Lakshman, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 67 crore, while Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi, is said to have assets worth around Rs 60 crore.

Yash, Sai Pallavi And Other Cast Members

Kannada superstar Yash, who essays the role of Ravana and is also co-producing the film, reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 53 crore. He is believed to charge up to Rs 30 crore per film.

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Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 45–50 crore and is said to charge Rs 6–12 crore for each project.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh, cast as Shurpanakha, reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 49 crore and charges approximately Rs 3 crore per film. Veteran actor Arun Govil, who portrays King Dasharatha after famously playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is reported to have a net worth of around Rs 30 crore.

While these figures are based on various media reports and have not been officially confirmed by the actors, they offer a glimpse into the financial success of the stars bringing the epic tale of Ramayana to life on the big screen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the reported net worth figures for the Ramayana cast officially confirmed?

No, these figures are based on various media reports. The actors have not officially confirmed their net worth.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash
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