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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore, Ayushmann Khurrana Extends Help As Assam Flood Toll Hits 80

Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore, Ayushmann Khurrana Extends Help As Assam Flood Toll Hits 80

Kartik Aaryan has donated Rs 1 crore to Assam’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as severe floods continue to affect thousands. His contribution follows Salman Khan’s relief campaign through Being Human, while Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt have also raised awareness.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana contributed to Assam relief.
  • Salman Khan's NGO launched phased relief drive for flood victims.
  • Assam floods claimed 80 lives, affected 2.12 lakh residents.
  • Relief operations continue; camps shelter 75,000 displaced people.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as the state continues to deal with extensive flooding and displacement. The contribution was announced by the Assam Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday through X. The office said, “Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of Rs 1 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures.”

Salman Khan Begins Relief Drive

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also acknowledged the donation on his official X account. He wrote, “Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik. Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam #AssamFloods.” Kartik Aaryan's contribution comes after Salman Khan stepped in to support families affected by the floods. The actor has joined hands with a fan club in Assam for a phased relief campaign through his NGO, Being Human. The initiative has started with food distribution, with plans to provide other essential supplies as the relief operation continues.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt have also drawn attention to the situation online. Both have shared relief-related information and resources on social media, encouraging followers to contribute towards assistance for flood-hit communities.

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Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim

The flood situation in Assam continues to be serious, with casualties and large-scale displacement reported across several districts. According to PTI, two more people died in Sivasagar in the past 24 hours after drowning in floodwaters, including a child. The latest toll from the floods in Assam has reached 80 this year, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

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ASDMA said around 2.12 lakh people were affected across Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar. Charaideo remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 80,000 displaced people, followed by Sivasagar with more than 71,000 and Jorhat with around 40,000. Although the number of affected people has fallen from more than three lakh reported on Wednesday, relief operations remain underway. The state has arranged 112 relief and relief distribution camps across the four districts, accommodating 75,583 displaced people.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, police and other civil authorities as they work to reach stranded residents. The continued support from celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan has added to the wider relief effort as Assam copes with the ongoing crisis. This version keeps the reporting straightforward, avoids repetitive phrasing, and stays within the requested three-subhead structure.

Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Extend Support To Assam Flood Relief

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, have stepped forward to support relief efforts in Assam amid the ongoing floods. The couple has contributed to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, with the donation aimed at supporting relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the floods.

The couple has previously supported people and organisations during difficult times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayushmann and Tahira contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. They also extended their support to Gulmeher, a Delhi-based organisation working to empower women waste-pickers and improve the lives of their families.

Ayushmann has also been associated with UNICEF India as its National Ambassador, where he has advocated for children's rights, education and overall well-being. Through their latest contribution, Ayushmann and Tahira have expressed solidarity with people affected by the floods in Assam. Their support comes as rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts continue across the flood-hit areas.

The couple hopes their contribution will provide assistance to those facing hardship and encourage more people to support relief initiatives as affected communities work towards rebuilding their lives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Which celebrities have contributed financially to the Assam flood relief?

Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Salman Khan has also initiated a relief drive through his NGO, Being Human.

How much did Kartik Aaryan donate to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund?

Kartik Aaryan contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This donation was announced and acknowledged by the Chief Minister's Office.

What is the current impact of the floods in Assam?

The flood situation remains serious, with 80 deaths reported this year and around 2.12 lakh people affected. Over 75,000 displaced individuals are accommodated in 112 relief camps.

What kind of support is Salman Khan providing for the Assam floods?

Salman Khan, through his NGO Being Human and a fan club, has started a phased relief campaign. The initiative began with food distribution and will continue with other essential supplies.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Being Human Assam Floods Kartik Aaryan Salman Khan ₹1 Crore Donation Assam CM Relief Fund
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