Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Salman Khan has also initiated a relief drive through his NGO, Being Human.
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Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore, Ayushmann Khurrana Extends Help As Assam Flood Toll Hits 80
Kartik Aaryan has donated Rs 1 crore to Assam’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as severe floods continue to affect thousands. His contribution follows Salman Khan’s relief campaign through Being Human, while Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt have also raised awareness.
- Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana contributed to Assam relief.
- Salman Khan's NGO launched phased relief drive for flood victims.
- Assam floods claimed 80 lives, affected 2.12 lakh residents.
- Relief operations continue; camps shelter 75,000 displaced people.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which celebrities have contributed financially to the Assam flood relief?
How much did Kartik Aaryan donate to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund?
Kartik Aaryan contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This donation was announced and acknowledged by the Chief Minister's Office.
What is the current impact of the floods in Assam?
The flood situation remains serious, with 80 deaths reported this year and around 2.12 lakh people affected. Over 75,000 displaced individuals are accommodated in 112 relief camps.
What kind of support is Salman Khan providing for the Assam floods?
Salman Khan, through his NGO Being Human and a fan club, has started a phased relief campaign. The initiative began with food distribution and will continue with other essential supplies.
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