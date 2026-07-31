Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore, Ayushmann Khurrana Extends Help As Assam Flood Toll Hits 80

Actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as the state continues to deal with extensive flooding and displacement. The contribution was announced by the Assam Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday through X. The office said, “Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of Rs 1 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures.”

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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also acknowledged the donation on his official X account. He wrote, “Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik. Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam #AssamFloods.” Kartik Aaryan's contribution comes after Salman Khan stepped in to support families affected by the floods. The actor has joined hands with a fan club in Assam for a phased relief campaign through his NGO, Being Human. The initiative has started with food distribution, with plans to provide other essential supplies as the relief operation continues.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt have also drawn attention to the situation online. Both have shared relief-related information and resources on social media, encouraging followers to contribute towards assistance for flood-hit communities.

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Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim

The flood situation in Assam continues to be serious, with casualties and large-scale displacement reported across several districts. According to PTI, two more people died in Sivasagar in the past 24 hours after drowning in floodwaters, including a child. The latest toll from the floods in Assam has reached 80 this year, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

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ASDMA said around 2.12 lakh people were affected across Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar. Charaideo remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 80,000 displaced people, followed by Sivasagar with more than 71,000 and Jorhat with around 40,000. Although the number of affected people has fallen from more than three lakh reported on Wednesday, relief operations remain underway. The state has arranged 112 relief and relief distribution camps across the four districts, accommodating 75,583 displaced people.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, police and other civil authorities as they work to reach stranded residents. The continued support from celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan has added to the wider relief effort as Assam copes with the ongoing crisis. This version keeps the reporting straightforward, avoids repetitive phrasing, and stays within the requested three-subhead structure.