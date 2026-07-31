Rasika Dugal Says Women On Screen Need Not Be Perfect: ‘They Can Be Fully Human’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rasika Dugal prioritizes roles reflecting real human complexity.

She seeks flawed characters, moving beyond idealised female portrayals.

Her roles portray women surviving, adapting, demonstrating diverse strengths.

Dugal aims to expand complex, authentic female representation onscreen.

Rasika Dugal has built a career around characters who rarely fit into simple boxes. From the sharp and calculating Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur to the composed and empathetic Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime, the actor has repeatedly chosen roles driven by contradictions. Her performances have stood out for giving women space to be flawed, vulnerable, ambitious and sometimes difficult to understand. Speaking about her choices, Rasika explained why she is drawn to characters that feel closer to real people than traditional screen heroines. With Mirzapur: The Movie ahead, she continues to favour layered women over predictable portrayals.

Rasika Dugal On Choosing Complex Characters

For Rasika Dugal, the attraction has never been about deliberately seeking morally ambiguous roles. Instead, she looks for characters that have the emotional unpredictability and contradictions she sees in people around her.

Reflecting on her approach to acting, Rasika said, "I've never consciously gone looking for characters who are morally ambiguous. I've always searched for characters that reflect the complexity of real people. Human beings are contradictory, inconsistent, and constantly evolving. That's what fascinates me as an actor. If I can understand why a character makes a certain choice even if I personally disagree with it, then I know there's something worth exploring."

Her filmography reflects that approach. Safia in Manto, Savita in Hamid, Dolly in Out of Love and Mallika in Lord Curzon Ki Haveli have each allowed her to explore women with different motivations, emotions and vulnerabilities.

Why Perfect Heroines No Longer Appeal

According to Rasika, female characters are no longer being written only as figures of sacrifice, virtue or inspiration. The growing space for flawed and complicated women has allowed actors to explore personalities that feel more recognisable.

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She said, "For a long time, female characters were expected to be symbols of virtue, sacrifice or perfection. Today, writers are allowing women to be flawed, selfish, ambitious, vulnerable, manipulative, compassionate and courageous, sometimes all at once. I think that's a far more honest reflection of life. We don't have to agree with every decision a character makes to empathise with her journey."

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For her, Beena Tripathi remains one of the clearest examples. The Mirzapur character begins from a position of limited power but gradually develops into someone capable of making calculated decisions in a violent and patriarchal environment.

Rasika explained, "Beena Tripathi is a great example of that. People often ask me if she's a hero or a villain. I think she is a woman trying to survive in a deeply patriarchal and violent world using the tools available to her. Her choices are uncomfortable, sometimes shocking, but they emerge from her circumstances. That's what makes her interesting to me."

From Beena Tripathi To Neeti Singh

Rasika's portrayal of Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime represents a completely different kind of strength. Unlike Beena's aggressive survival instinct, Neeti's character relies on restraint, empathy and emotional steadiness.

Discussing the contrast between the two women, Rasika said, "Neeti Singh, on the other hand, operates from an entirely different emotional space. She is measured, compassionate and quietly resilient. She isn't loud or performative, yet she possesses immense strength. What I love is that neither woman can be reduced to a single adjective. As actors, we're often told to make characters 'likeable', but I think being interesting is far more important than being likeable. People we meet in real life are rarely perfect; they surprise us, disappoint us, inspire us and sometimes frustrate us all at the same time. I believe audiences today are incredibly intelligent. They don't want idealised women anymore; they want real women. They want to see people who make mistakes, carry regrets, fight their circumstances and continue moving forward despite their imperfections."

Rasika added, "If the stories I've been fortunate enough to be part of contribute, even in a small way, to expanding how women are represented on screen, then I consider that a privilege. I hope we continue moving towards stories where women aren't expected to symbolize perfection - they're simply allowed to be fully human."

With Mirzapur: The Movie set to bring Beena Tripathi into a feature-film setting, Rasika's choices continue to reflect her preference for characters with conflicting emotions, difficult decisions and room for change. Her work has increasingly centred on women who are not easy to define, but are difficult to forget.