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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Godzilla vs Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle Dies Aged 18

'Godzilla vs Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle Dies Aged 18

Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress who played Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died aged 18 following a car accident in Maryland.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Kaylee Hottle, 18, died from Maryland car accident.
  • Her father confirmed her death via an ASL livestream.
  • Texas School for the Deaf also confirmed Hottle's tragic passing.
  • Hottle gained fame playing Jia in the Godzilla films.

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Kaylee Hottle, the young deaf actress who won audiences over with her heartfelt portrayal of Jia in the Godzilla film franchise. Hottle died aged 18 after a car accident in Maryland, according to her father, Joshua Hottle. Her passing has also been confirmed by the Texas School for the Deaf, where she was a senior.

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Father Confirms Kaylee Hottle's Death

Joshua Hottle confirmed to TMZ that his daughter was killed in a car accident in the early hours of Tuesday in Maryland.

He also shared the devastating news during a nearly 23-minute Facebook livestream conducted in American Sign Language (ASL), explaining that he was travelling from Texas to Maryland to claim his daughter's body.

Joshua said he was first informed that Kaylee had been involved in a serious crash. A short time later, officials contacted him again to tell him that her heart had stopped while she was being transported to hospital.

Texas School For The Deaf Pays Tribute

The Texas School for the Deaf also confirmed Hottle's death in a statement shared on social media. Kaylee, who was a senior at the school, came from a multi-generational deaf family alongside her father.

The school said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland. Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Texas School for the Deaf (@texasschoolforthedeaf)

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Remembered For Her Role As Jia

Hottle rose to international recognition after portraying Jia, a deaf orphan who develops a special bond with Kong, in the 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. Her character is adopted by Dr Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall.

She later reprised the role in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, earning a Saturn Award nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for her performance.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Kaylee Hottle?

Kaylee Hottle was an 18-year-old deaf actress renowned for her portrayal of Jia in the Godzilla film franchise. She was also a senior at the Texas School for the Deaf.

How did Kaylee Hottle die?

Kaylee Hottle died at age 18 after being involved in a car accident in Maryland. Her heart stopped while she was being transported to the hospital.

What role was Kaylee Hottle best known for?

Kaylee Hottle rose to recognition for her heartfelt portrayal of Jia, a deaf orphan who develops a special bond with Kong. She appeared in 'Godzilla vs Kong'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Godzilla Vs Kong ENtertainment News Kaylee Hottle Godzilla X Kong The New Empire Kaylee Hottle Death
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