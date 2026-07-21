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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Hope Govt Starts Dialogue With Sonam Wangchuk’: Preity Zinta Urges Activist To End Hunger Strike, Backs Students

‘Hope Govt Starts Dialogue With Sonam Wangchuk’: Preity Zinta Urges Activist To End Hunger Strike, Backs Students

Preity Zinta has urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, which entered its 24th day on Tuesday, while extending her solidarity with the students on the streets of Delhi.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Preity Zinta urged government dialogue with fasting Sonam Wangchuk.
  • Many film personalities supported student protests, visited sites.
  • Security tightened after clashes injured police and protesters.
  • Court ordered Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital.

Preity Zinta on Tuesday extended her support to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student protest in Delhi, a day after the “Chalo Sansad” march. She extended her “heartfelt and unwavering support” to students as well as Sonam Wangchuk, while also urging the activist to end his hunger strike, which entered Day 24 today.

‘Hope Govt Starts Dialogue With Sonam Wangchuk’

“I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further!” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

ALSO READ| 'I Witnessed Children Being Lathi-Charged': Shabana Azmi On Delhi Police Brutality During CJP Protest

She also appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, saying his health was just as important as the cause he was fighting for.

“Please end your fast, Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you. Jai Hind.”

Support Grows for Student Protest

Several members of the film fraternity have voiced support for the students in recent days. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, Kunal Kamra and others visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity. In fact, Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joined the march to Parliament. 

ALSO READ| Mumbai Police Detain Swara Bhasker’s Husband Fahad Ahmad During Dadar Protest; Actor Shares Video

Many more extended their support on social media, including Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Vir Das, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Pooja Bhatt. They also criticised the police action, urged the government to engage in dialogue with the students, and called for greater accountability and reforms in the education system.

Security Tightened In Delhi

Security has been heightened across the national capital following Monday’s clashes. According to the Delhi Police, 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured, while more than 20 police vehicles were damaged during the violence.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that he, along with the protesters, had marched towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence seeking answers over the alleged police brutality.

Separately, the Delhi High Court directed that Sonam Wangchuk be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital after his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenged an earlier order directing that he remain at the government hospital. Wangchuk was “illegally removed” from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police and was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Preity Zinta's role in the student protest?

Preity Zinta extended support to the CJP-led student protest and Sonam Wangchuk. She urged the government to engage in dialogue and for Wangchuk to end his 24-day hunger strike, emphasizing his health.

Did any film celebrities support the student protest?

Yes, several film celebrities voiced their support. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, and Kunal Kamra visited the protest site. Many others, including Diljit Dosanjh, also extended support on social media.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Jantar Mantar Sonam Wangchuk
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