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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'He Will Become Shah Rukh Khan One Day': Shehnaaz Gill Makes Big Prediction About Raghav Juyal

'He Will Become Shah Rukh Khan One Day': Shehnaaz Gill Makes Big Prediction About Raghav Juyal

Shehnaaz Gill called Raghav Juyal her biggest support in Mumbai, saying he's the first person she turns to in difficult times, while addressing long-standing rumours about their relationship.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dating rumors persist, but both consistently maintain they are close friends.

Shehnaaz Gill has spoken candidly about her close bond with Raghav Juyal, describing him as the person she relies on the most in Mumbai. Amid long-standing rumours linking the two, Shehnaaz clarified the nature of their relationship while praising Raghav for his constant support and encouragement. During a recent interview, the actress shared that Raghav has always stood by her during difficult times and has played an important role in her personal and professional journey.

'Raghav Is The First Person I Call'

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Shehnaaz revealed that she has very few close friends in Mumbai and considers Raghav her biggest source of support.

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She said that whenever she faces a problem or has a health emergency, Raghav is the first person she contacts. According to Shehnaaz, he has always looked out for her, guided her and motivated her to pursue acting more seriously.

Praising his talent, she also expressed confidence in his future, saying she believes he has the potential to become a superstar one day.

Dating Rumours Continue To Make Headlines

Rumours about Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal's relationship have circulated ever since they worked together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the film's promotions in 2023, Salman Khan made a light-hearted remark about chemistry developing between two people on the set, which further fuelled speculation.

ALSO READ | 'Maza Aa gaya': Gauahar Khan Reacts To Ex-Boyfriend Kushal Tandon Kissing Husband Zaid Darbar On Alliance

More recently, the pair were seen holding hands at Raghav's birthday celebration, prompting fresh rumours. However, both Shehnaaz and Raghav have consistently maintained that they are close friends and have never publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

On the work front, Raghav Juyal is currently seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai, while Shehnaaz Gill is starring in the Punjabi film Ishqnama alongside Jay Randhawa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does Raghav Juyal play in Shehnaaz Gill's career?

Raghav has always motivated Shehnaaz to pursue acting more seriously and played an important role in her professional journey. She praises his talent and believes he has potential to be a superstar.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Juyal Shehnaaz Gill
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