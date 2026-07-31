Jassie Gill's mother passed away on July 27. He shared an emotional tribute to her on social media.
Jassie Gill’s Mother Passes Away After Battle With Cancer; Singer Shares Touching Tribute
Jassie Gill’s mother breathed her last on July 27, and her prayer meet will be held on August 5.
- Jassie Gill grieves mother's July 27 passing after cancer.
- He shared emotional tribute wishing to be reborn as her son.
- Prayer meet for his late mother scheduled for August 5.
- Industry colleagues, fans offered condolences to the grieving artist.
Jassie Gill has been grieving a personal loss. The Punjabi singer-actor lost his mother on July 27. He has now paid an emotional tribute to his late mother on social media. He shared two old photographs of himself with her on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.
Jassie Gill Shares Instagram Posts For Late Mother
Jassie expressed his wish to be reborn as her son in every lifetime. “Har janam bane tu Maa meri, har janam main tera putt hova. Alvida Maa. Until we meet again, rest peacefully [May you be my mother in every lifetime, and may I be your son in every lifetime. Goodbye, Maa. Until we meet again, may you rest peacefully.],” he wrote in the caption of the post.
View this post on Instagram
Prayer Meet To Be Held In August
In another post, he shared details about the prayer meet. The bhog and final prayer meet will be held on August 5 between 12 pm and 1:30 pm.
View this post on Instagram
His mother, Ravinder Kaur, died on July 27 after a long battle with cancer, having undergone treatment for nearly six months. The news has drawn an overwhelming wave of condolences from across the Punjabi music and film industry, with fans and colleagues alike offering support to the singer during this difficult time. Her final rites were held in the family’s native village of Jandali, Punjab.
On the professional front, Jassie Gill will next appear in the Punjabi film Judaa, co-starring Amyra Dastur, which is slated for a theatrical release on August 21.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Jassie Gill's mother pass away?
What was the cause of Jassie Gill's mother's death?
Jassie Gill's mother, Ravinder Kaur, died after a long battle with cancer. She had been undergoing treatment for nearly six months.
When is the prayer meet for Jassie Gill's mother?
The bhog and final prayer meet for Jassie Gill's mother will be held on August 5. It is scheduled between 12 pm and 1:30 pm.
How did Jassie Gill pay tribute to his late mother?
He shared old photographs on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, expressing his wish to be reborn as her son. He also posted details about her prayer meet.