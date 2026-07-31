India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJassie Gill’s Mother Passes Away After Battle With Cancer; Singer Shares Touching Tribute

Jassie Gill’s Mother Passes Away After Battle With Cancer; Singer Shares Touching Tribute

Jassie Gill’s mother breathed her last on July 27, and her prayer meet will be held on August 5.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jassie Gill grieves mother's July 27 passing after cancer.
  • He shared emotional tribute wishing to be reborn as her son.
  • Prayer meet for his late mother scheduled for August 5.
  • Industry colleagues, fans offered condolences to the grieving artist.

Jassie Gill has been grieving a personal loss. The Punjabi singer-actor lost his mother on July 27. He has now paid an emotional tribute to his late mother on social media. He shared two old photographs of himself with her on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption. 

Jassie Gill Shares Instagram Posts For Late Mother

Jassie expressed his wish to be reborn as her son in every lifetime. “Har janam bane tu Maa meri, har janam main tera putt hova. Alvida Maa. Until we meet again, rest peacefully [May you be my mother in every lifetime, and may I be your son in every lifetime. Goodbye, Maa. Until we meet again, may you rest peacefully.],” he wrote in the caption of the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jassie Gill (@jassie.gill)

Prayer Meet To Be Held In August 

In another post, he shared details about the prayer meet. The bhog and final prayer meet will be held on August 5 between 12 pm and 1:30 pm. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jassie Gill (@jassie.gill)

 

His mother, Ravinder Kaur, died on July 27 after a long battle with cancer, having undergone treatment for nearly six months. The news has drawn an overwhelming wave of condolences from across the Punjabi music and film industry, with fans and colleagues alike offering support to the singer during this difficult time. Her final rites were held in the family’s native village of Jandali, Punjab.

On the professional front, Jassie Gill will next appear in the Punjabi film Judaa, co-starring Amyra Dastur, which is slated for a theatrical release on August 21.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Jassie Gill's mother pass away?

Jassie Gill's mother passed away on July 27. He shared an emotional tribute to her on social media.

What was the cause of Jassie Gill's mother's death?

Jassie Gill's mother, Ravinder Kaur, died after a long battle with cancer. She had been undergoing treatment for nearly six months.

When is the prayer meet for Jassie Gill's mother?

The bhog and final prayer meet for Jassie Gill's mother will be held on August 5. It is scheduled between 12 pm and 1:30 pm.

How did Jassie Gill pay tribute to his late mother?

He shared old photographs on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, expressing his wish to be reborn as her son. He also posted details about her prayer meet.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 31 Jul 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jassie Gill Cancer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Jassie Gill’s Mother Passes Away After Battle With Cancer; Singer Shares Touching Tribute
Jassie Gill’s Mother Passes Away After Battle With Cancer; Singer Shares Touching Tribute
Celebrities
Atif Aslam Releases New Album After 18 Years; Here's Where Indian Fans Can Tune In
Atif Aslam Releases New Album After 18 Years; Here's Where Indian Fans Can Tune In
Celebrities
'He Will Become Shah Rukh Khan One Day': Shehnaaz Gill Makes Big Prediction About Raghav Juyal
'He Will Become Shah Rukh Khan One Day': Shehnaaz Gill Makes Big Prediction About Raghav Juyal
Celebrities
Quote Of The Day | Thomas Edison Explains Why Persistence Is The Key To Success
Quote Of The Day | Thomas Edison Explains Why Persistence Is The Key To Success
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate
PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN: Pappu Yadav’s Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP-Saints Backlash
DELHI PROTEST UPDATE: Injured Cops’ Families Reject Claims Of Police Excess, Demand Fair View
POLITICAL STORM: Pappu Yadav’s Ram Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP Counterattack
PARLIAMENT UPDATE: Pappu Yadav’s Protest Over Temple Donations Grabs Attention Amid House Chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget