Jassie Gill’s Mother Passes Away After Battle With Cancer; Singer Shares Touching Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jassie Gill grieves mother's July 27 passing after cancer.

He shared emotional tribute wishing to be reborn as her son.

Prayer meet for his late mother scheduled for August 5.

Industry colleagues, fans offered condolences to the grieving artist.

Jassie Gill has been grieving a personal loss. The Punjabi singer-actor lost his mother on July 27. He has now paid an emotional tribute to his late mother on social media. He shared two old photographs of himself with her on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.

Jassie Gill Shares Instagram Posts For Late Mother

Jassie expressed his wish to be reborn as her son in every lifetime. “Har janam bane tu Maa meri, har janam main tera putt hova. Alvida Maa. Until we meet again, rest peacefully [May you be my mother in every lifetime, and may I be your son in every lifetime. Goodbye, Maa. Until we meet again, may you rest peacefully.],” he wrote in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jassie Gill (@jassie.gill)

Prayer Meet To Be Held In August

In another post, he shared details about the prayer meet. The bhog and final prayer meet will be held on August 5 between 12 pm and 1:30 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jassie Gill (@jassie.gill)

His mother, Ravinder Kaur, died on July 27 after a long battle with cancer, having undergone treatment for nearly six months. The news has drawn an overwhelming wave of condolences from across the Punjabi music and film industry, with fans and colleagues alike offering support to the singer during this difficult time. Her final rites were held in the family’s native village of Jandali, Punjab.

On the professional front, Jassie Gill will next appear in the Punjabi film Judaa, co-starring Amyra Dastur, which is slated for a theatrical release on August 21.