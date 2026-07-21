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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesArijit Singh’s Retirement Is NOT Ending With Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’, Manager Clarifies

Arijit Singh’s Retirement Is NOT Ending With Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’, Manager Clarifies

Arijit Singh’s manager has clarified that the singer has not made a comeback with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 song.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arijit Singh's new song led to retirement comeback speculation.
  • His manager clarified Arijit is honoring pre-retirement commitments only.
  • Arijit also condemned police brutality against students via social media.

After Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 song Yeh Awarapan was teased on Monday, people began speculating that Arijit Singh - who lent his voice to the track - is coming back from his retirement, which he announced earlier this year in a cryptic post. Now, his manager has rejected the comeback claims, adding that these are old commitments that he is honouring. 

Arijit Singh Not Ending His Retirement

Arijit’s manager clarified that the singer is not doing a comeback in playback singing. “He is just completing the projects that were finalised before the retirement was announced. Arijit isn’t doing a comeback in playback singing. These are old commitments,” his manager was quoted by The Print as saying. 

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The song Yeh Awarapan has been composed by Amaal Malik, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendra Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

ALSO READ| 'I Witnessed Children Being Lathi-Charged': Shabana Azmi On Delhi Police Brutality During CJP Protest

Arijit Singh On Delhi Police Brutality

Arijit Singh also shared a post condemning police brutality on the students during the CJP-led Chalo Sansad march. 

“Yaar ab to students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log. aren't you ashamed!!??” he wrote on his private X (formerly Twitter) account, per a report by Telegraph Online. 

“Hello Neta, Mantri !! kya chal raha hai bhai!! apne aapko bhagwan samajh liya hai kya ***? Har cheez Yaad rakkha jayega! Har har Mahadev!” he further said, before adding, “Yaad rakhna. The Only Constant Is Change.”

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Arijit Singh Awarapan 2
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