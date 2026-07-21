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Apoorva Makhija Aka Rebel Kid Enters Lock Upp 2
The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 has finally ended weeks of speculation surrounding Apoorva Makhija's entry into the reality show. While rumours had been circulating for some time, the closing moments of the episode featured a promo that clearly confirmed the social media personality, widely recognised as Rebel Kid, will enter the show as its newest inmate in the upcoming episode.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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