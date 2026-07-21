India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTTApoorva Makhija Aka Rebel Kid Enters Lock Upp 2

Apoorva Makhija Aka Rebel Kid Enters Lock Upp 2

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 09:01 PM (IST)

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 has finally ended weeks of speculation surrounding Apoorva Makhija's entry into the reality show. While rumours had been circulating for some time, the closing moments of the episode featured a promo that clearly confirmed the social media personality, widely recognised as Rebel Kid, will enter the show as its newest inmate in the upcoming episode.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jul 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

OTT
Apoorva Makhija Aka Rebel Kid Enters Lock Upp 2
Apoorva Makhija Aka Rebel Kid Enters Lock Upp 2
OTT
Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor Amid Lock Upp 2 Shreya Kalra Kissing Row, Says 'That's The Way He Is'
Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor Amid Lock Upp 2 Shreya Kalra Kissing Row, Says 'That's The Way He Is'
OTT
Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor's Behaviour, Says 'Even My Dad Doesn't Kiss Me This Much'
Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor's Behaviour, Says 'Even My Dad Doesn't Kiss Me This Much'
OTT
Yogesh Rawat Evicted From Lock Upp 2, Sufi Motiwala Returns; Fans Link Exit To Rebel Kid's Rumoured Entry
Yogesh Rawat Evicted From Lock Upp 2, Sufi Motiwala Returns; Fans Link Exit To Rebel Kid's Rumoured Entry

Videos

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre, Compares Student Protest Action With Authoritarianism
Breaking News: JP Nadda Visits RML Hospital, Meets Students and Police Personnel Injured in Protest
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Government Over Student Protest, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Over Student Protest, Targets Government

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget