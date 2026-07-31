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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Thomas Edison Explains Why Persistence Is The Key To Success

Quote Of The Day | Thomas Edison Explains Why Persistence Is The Key To Success

Thomas Edison's famous quote reminds us that success belongs to those who refuse to give up. Discover the meaning behind his timeless words on persistence, resilience and determination.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Quote reflects Edison's philosophy; its exact origin remains unverified.

Thomas Edison was one of history's greatest inventors, holding more than 1,000 patents, including innovations such as the practical incandescent light bulb, the phonograph and improvements to motion picture technology. Renowned for his relentless work ethic and determination, Edison believed that perseverance was often more important than talent. His thoughts on persistence and innovation continue to inspire entrepreneurs, students and professionals around the world.

The Quote And Its Meaning

"Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time." – Thomas Edison

This quote highlights the power of persistence in achieving success. Thomas Edison suggests that the biggest obstacle people face is not failure itself, but the decision to stop trying. Many goals are abandoned just before a breakthrough is within reach.

ALSO READ | Quote of the Day | Tim Cook On Why Every Day Matters: ‘Life Is Fragile’

The message encourages us to see setbacks as part of the learning process rather than signs to quit. Every failed attempt offers valuable lessons that bring us closer to success. Whether pursuing a career, building a business or overcoming personal challenges, resilience and determination often make the difference between giving up and achieving lasting success. Edison's words remind us that progress rarely happens overnight. Those who continue to learn, adapt and make "just one more attempt" are often the ones who ultimately reach their destination.

ALSO READ | Quote of the Day | Tim Cook On Why Every Day Matters: ‘Life Is Fragile’

When And Where Was It Said?

The quote is widely attributed to Thomas Edison and has appeared in numerous books, leadership publications and motivational collections for decades. It reflects the inventor's lifelong philosophy that persistence and continuous effort are essential ingredients for success. However, there is no publicly verified record identifying the exact speech, interview or publication in which Edison first made this statement. While the wording has become closely associated with him, historians have not confirmed its original source. Nevertheless, it accurately reflects the principles that guided Edison's remarkable career and enduring legacy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the exact origin of Edison's famous quote been verified?

No, while widely attributed to him and reflecting his philosophy, there is no publicly verified record identifying the quote's exact original source. Historians have not confirmed where he first made this statement.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Quote Of The Day Thomas Edison Quote Thomas Edison Inspirational Quote
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