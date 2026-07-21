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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJennifer Winget's Unseen Wedding Pics With William Ishmael Go Viral, Win Hearts Online

Jennifer Winget's Unseen Wedding Pics With William Ishmael Go Viral, Win Hearts Online

Jennifer Winget shared unseen wedding photos with husband William Ishmael from their intimate UK ceremony. The romantic pictures, featuring heartfelt moments and her bridal look, won fans' hearts.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emotional caption accompanied viral posts, delighting fans.

Jennifer Winget has left fans delighted after sharing a series of unseen photographs from her wedding to businessman William Ishmael. The intimate ceremony, held on July 16 in the United Kingdom, was conducted according to Christian traditions and has continued to generate buzz across social media.

Jennifer Winget's Unseen Wedding Pics

The newly shared images capture the couple's heartfelt moments together, from exchanging affectionate glances to celebrating their wedding day with warmth and joy. Jennifer looked elegant in a classic white bridal gown, while William complemented her in a tailored blue suit.

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One photograph shows the actor proudly flaunting her diamond wedding ring while holding her husband's hand, while another captures the couple embracing and sharing a kiss as they celebrated the beginning of their new journey together.

Heartfelt Caption Adds An Emotional Touch

Sharing the photographs on Instagram, Jennifer accompanied them with a touching caption that read: "There was never a place like home. It was always you."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katy Tainton | South Wales Wedding Photographer (@katytaintonphotography)

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The emotional post quickly won over fans, with many flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the couple's chemistry. The candid photographs, filled with smiles and intimate moments, have since gone viral across social media.

Jennifer Winget's wedding to William Ishmael marks a new chapter in her life. The actor previously married Karan Singh Grover in 2012 before the couple separated in 2014. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caption did Jennifer Winget use for her wedding photos?

Jennifer Winget captioned her shared wedding photographs with the touching words:

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Jennifer Winget Bridal Look Wedding Photos William Ishmael Intimate UK Ceremony
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