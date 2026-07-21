Jennifer Winget's Unseen Wedding Pics With William Ishmael Go Viral, Win Hearts Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emotional caption accompanied viral posts, delighting fans.

Jennifer Winget has left fans delighted after sharing a series of unseen photographs from her wedding to businessman William Ishmael. The intimate ceremony, held on July 16 in the United Kingdom, was conducted according to Christian traditions and has continued to generate buzz across social media.

Jennifer Winget's Unseen Wedding Pics

The newly shared images capture the couple's heartfelt moments together, from exchanging affectionate glances to celebrating their wedding day with warmth and joy. Jennifer looked elegant in a classic white bridal gown, while William complemented her in a tailored blue suit.

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One photograph shows the actor proudly flaunting her diamond wedding ring while holding her husband's hand, while another captures the couple embracing and sharing a kiss as they celebrated the beginning of their new journey together.

Heartfelt Caption Adds An Emotional Touch

Sharing the photographs on Instagram, Jennifer accompanied them with a touching caption that read: "There was never a place like home. It was always you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Tainton | South Wales Wedding Photographer (@katytaintonphotography)

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The emotional post quickly won over fans, with many flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the couple's chemistry. The candid photographs, filled with smiles and intimate moments, have since gone viral across social media.

Jennifer Winget's wedding to William Ishmael marks a new chapter in her life. The actor previously married Karan Singh Grover in 2012 before the couple separated in 2014.