Farhan Akhtar Reveals Why He Turned Down AR Rahman’s Song Offer, Says 'He Never Called Me Again'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farhan Akhtar rejected AR Rahman's personal song offer.

He felt his voice unsuitable for the song's different mood.

Rahman never called Farhan again after this incident.

Farhan Akhtar is not someone you would expect to turn down a call from AR Rahman. But that is exactly what happened, and the actor-singer himself has now come forward to talk about it. In a candid conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Farhan opened up about a moment that he clearly still thinks about, one where he chose honesty over opportunity, and ended up losing the chance to ever work with one of India's greatest music composers again. It was not a falling out, and there was no bad blood. Farhan simply felt he was not the right voice for the song Rahman had in mind, and he said so. What followed was a silence that has lasted ever since.

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Song That Started It All

Farhan recalled that AR Rahman had personally reached out to him to sing a song called "Kuch Falak Jaisa" for a film, though he could not remember the name of the film. He said the mood and feel of the song were very different from the kind of music he had sung before. Until then, his singing had been associated with high-energy tracks like "Rock On", and he felt this particular song needed a completely different kind of voice. Taking that into account, he decided to call Rahman himself and apologise, telling him he would not be able to do justice to the song.

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Farhan went on to say that he genuinely felt bad about turning down the offer, especially because it was Rahman who had made the first move. In his own words, it is extremely rare for AR Rahman to personally call someone who is not even a professional singer and ask them to lend their voice to a song. Despite knowing that, Farhan held his ground, told Rahman to forgive him, and said he simply could not sing it. After that conversation, Rahman never called him again.

Farhan Akhtar's Career

Farhan Akhtar has built one of the most well-rounded careers in Bollywood, with successes spanning direction, acting, writing, production, and singing. He made his directorial debut in 2001 with Dil Chahta Hai and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films like Lakshya, Don, Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.