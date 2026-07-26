India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Give Us Little Time': CJP To Unveil Next Strategy Soon, Says Abhijeet Dipke

'Give Us Little Time': CJP To Unveil Next Strategy Soon, Says Abhijeet Dipke

CJP says its anti-paper leak campaign is far from over, with fresh plans in the works and talks with the Centre continuing over student cases.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Discussions with government continue, focusing on cases against students.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has signalled that its campaign over the NEET paper leak is far from over, despite calling off its 37-day protest following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation would soon announce its next course of action, while confirming that discussions with the government remain focused on cases registered against protesting students.

Next Phase Soon

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said CJP would reveal its future strategy after taking time to assess the outcome of the recently concluded protest.

"We will announce the future strategy soon. It only just ended yesterday; please give us a little time," he said.

He also indicated that the outfit would take up the alleged paper leak issue in Punjab, describing the recent agitation as only the beginning of a broader movement for examination reforms.

"We will address that too; we are currently planning for it," he said, indicating that the campaign against examination irregularities would continue beyond the NEET controversy.

Also Read: 'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke In Video Message Day After CJP Ends Protest

Talks Continue

Dipke also confirmed that dialogue with the Centre is continuing, with discussions now centred on legal cases filed against students who participated in the protests.

"Talks are underway concerning the cases that have been filed. No cases should be registered against any student," he said.

His remarks came a day after CJP formally withdrew its nationwide agitation following three rounds of talks with Union ministers. The two sides have agreed to meet again in four weeks to discuss broader reforms to India's examination system.

Earlier on Sunday, Dipke released a video message thanking supporters across the country for backing the movement. Describing the 37-day protest as one of the most challenging periods for the organisation, he said it was now possible to rest after weeks of uncertainty but stressed that the campaign was far from over.

Calling the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan a "huge victory of the youth", Dipke thanked both supporters and critics, adding that the movement had a "long way to go" and that "this is just the beginning".

Also Read: 'I Accept It With Deep Sense Of Duty': Pralhad Joshi After Taking Charge As Education Minister

Before You Go

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jul 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Give Us Little Time': CJP To Unveil Next Strategy Soon, Says Abhijeet Dipke
'Give Us Little Time': CJP To Unveil Next Strategy Soon, Says Abhijeet Dipke
India
PM Modi Announces High-Powered Exam Reforms Task Force Led By Nandan Nilekani | WATCH
PM Modi Announces High-Powered Exam Reforms Task Force Led By Nandan Nilekani | WATCH
India
'Women Can Do Anything': PM Modi Highlights Grassroots Leadership During Youth Interaction
'Women Can Do Anything': PM Interacts With Youth In Viksit Vibrant Village Programme
India
OPINION | Kargil Vijay Diwas: The War That Redefined India's Security Doctrine
OPINION | Kargil Vijay Diwas: The War That Redefined India's Security Doctrine
Advertisement

Videos

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally
Political Storm: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends, Political Battle Continues
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Amit Shah, Demands Accountability Over Police Action Against Students
Bihar: Siwan Firing Video Sparks Political Row Amid Bihar Student Protest Violence
Bihar Protest: Bihar Protest Violence Sparks Row Over Alleged Police Firing in Siwan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget