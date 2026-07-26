'Give Us Little Time': CJP To Unveil Next Strategy Soon, Says Abhijeet Dipke

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Discussions with government continue, focusing on cases against students.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has signalled that its campaign over the NEET paper leak is far from over, despite calling off its 37-day protest following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation would soon announce its next course of action, while confirming that discussions with the government remain focused on cases registered against protesting students.

Next Phase Soon

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said CJP would reveal its future strategy after taking time to assess the outcome of the recently concluded protest.

"We will announce the future strategy soon. It only just ended yesterday; please give us a little time," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "We will announce the future strategy soon. It only just ended yesterday; please give us a little time..."



On the alleged paper leak in Punjab, he says, "We will address that too; we are currently planning… pic.twitter.com/GQUufQdpOD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

He also indicated that the outfit would take up the alleged paper leak issue in Punjab, describing the recent agitation as only the beginning of a broader movement for examination reforms.

"We will address that too; we are currently planning for it," he said, indicating that the campaign against examination irregularities would continue beyond the NEET controversy.

Also Read: 'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke In Video Message Day After CJP Ends Protest

Talks Continue

Dipke also confirmed that dialogue with the Centre is continuing, with discussions now centred on legal cases filed against students who participated in the protests.

"Talks are underway concerning the cases that have been filed. No cases should be registered against any student," he said.

His remarks came a day after CJP formally withdrew its nationwide agitation following three rounds of talks with Union ministers. The two sides have agreed to meet again in four weeks to discuss broader reforms to India's examination system.

Earlier on Sunday, Dipke released a video message thanking supporters across the country for backing the movement. Describing the 37-day protest as one of the most challenging periods for the organisation, he said it was now possible to rest after weeks of uncertainty but stressed that the campaign was far from over.

Calling the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan a "huge victory of the youth", Dipke thanked both supporters and critics, adding that the movement had a "long way to go" and that "this is just the beginning".

Also Read: 'I Accept It With Deep Sense Of Duty': Pralhad Joshi After Taking Charge As Education Minister