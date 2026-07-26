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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Tyler Perry's Bold Words On Wealth And Control

Quote Of The Day | Tyler Perry's Bold Words On Wealth And Control

Tyler Perry's candid quote on wealth and control reveals why ownership matters most. Here's the meaning behind his bold words and the moment he shared this reflection on independence.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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  • It embodies his hard-won creative and financial independence.

Tyler Perry's straightforward line, "He who has the gold makes the rules," continues to strike a chord with those chasing independence and financial freedom. Here's the meaning behind his candid message and the occasion where he shared this reflection on ownership and control. Tyler Perry is an acclaimed American actor, playwright, filmmaker, and producer, best known for creating the iconic Madea character and building one of the largest independent studios in Hollywood. From humble beginnings staging plays in small Atlanta theaters to becoming one of the entertainment industry's wealthiest moguls, Perry's journey is often held up as proof of what ownership and self-reliance can achieve. Beyond his on-screen work, he is widely respected for speaking openly about faith, perseverance, and the importance of controlling one's own destiny.

Quote And Meaning

"He who has the gold makes the rules." — Tyler Perry. The quote is a modern take on an old adage, reflecting Perry's belief that true creative and financial freedom comes from ownership. Rather than relying on studios or executives to greenlight his vision, Perry built his own path  and with it, the power to make his own decisions. The message encourages people to work toward independence and self-sufficiency, reminding them that control over one's work and life often follows control over one's resources.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson On Why Humility And Hard Work Lead To Success

When And Where Was It Said?

Perry shared this line during an interview on 60 Minutes in October 2009, a period when his rise from independent theater producer to major Hollywood player was drawing widespread attention. The comment reflected his broader philosophy of self-reliance, one shaped by years of financing his own stage plays and films rather than waiting for studio approval.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson On Why Humility And Hard Work Lead To Success

Perry has often spoken about how relying on other people's money means letting others dictate the terms, and this line captured his conviction that true creative freedom comes only through ownership. By the time he made the remark, Perry had already built his own production studio, giving him the kind of financial and creative control that few in the entertainment industry manage to achieve, and the quote has since become emblematic of his hard-won independence and business philosophy.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Tyler Perry make this remark about

Perry shared this line during an interview on 60 Minutes in October 2009. It was said during a period when his rise in Hollywood was widely recognized.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Quote Of The Day Tyler Perry Quote Tyler Perry Gold Makes The Rules
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