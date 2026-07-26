Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will head the high-powered task force. It was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spearhead examination reforms.
Who Are Six Experts Added To PM Modi's Exam Reform Task Force? Here's What We Know
PM Modi announced a Nandan Nilekani-led task force to reform India's exam system after the NEET row. The move comes ahead of a tougher anti-paper leak Bill and after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
- PM Modi formed task force for examination reforms.
- Nandan Nilekani to lead panel, overhauling testing system.
- Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister post-protests.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the formation of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to spearhead examination reforms, marking the government's next major step after nationwide protests over alleged paper leaks.
The announcement comes a day before the Union government is set to introduce a Bill in Parliament proposing stricter punishments and fines of up to Rs 10 crore for those convicted in paper leak cases. It also follows the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
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Who Will Be On High-Powered Task Force?
According to government sources, the panel will comprise experts from technology, education, security and administration to help overhaul the National Testing Agency's examination system, with a strong focus on technology-driven and structural reforms.
The proposed members include:
- Technology expert Nandan Nilekani
- Former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath
- Former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka
- IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti
- Former Education Secretary Anita Karwal
- Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena
Focus On Secure, Technology-Driven Exams
The task force will recommend immediate measures to strengthen the security of upcoming examinations while working on long-term reforms to make India's testing system more transparent, reliable and resistant to paper leaks.
The panel will also explore greater use of advanced technology to build a future-ready examination framework.
In a video message, PM Modi said that while the government had already announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases and was preparing a tougher law, the newly constituted task force was aimed at ensuring comprehensive and lasting reforms to India's examination system.
Education Ministry Sees Leadership Change
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after weeks of student protests led by Abhijeet Dipke's CJP over the alleged NEET paper leak.
It is the first time in the NDA government's three terms that sustained street protests have resulted in the resignation of a Union minister. In comparison, former Union minister MJ Akbar resigned in 2018 during the #MeToo movement, a decision widely seen as personal rather than one driven by public protests.
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Following Pradhan's resignation, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.
On Sunday, Joshi formally assumed charge at Kartavya Bhavan and chaired a review meeting on the implementation of key schemes and initiatives under the Departments of School Education and Higher Education, officials said.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is heading the new task force on examination reforms?
What is the main purpose of the high-powered task force?
The task force aims to overhaul the National Testing Agency's examination system and strengthen security. It will also work on long-term reforms to make the testing system more transparent and reliable against paper leaks.
Who are some of the key members of the task force?
Key members include Nandan Nilekani, former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, and former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka. IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, Anita Karwal, and Amrit Lal Meena are also proposed.