Who Are Six Experts Added To PM Modi's Exam Reform Task Force? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi formed task force for examination reforms.

Nandan Nilekani to lead panel, overhauling testing system.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister post-protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the formation of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to spearhead examination reforms, marking the government's next major step after nationwide protests over alleged paper leaks.

The announcement comes a day before the Union government is set to introduce a Bill in Parliament proposing stricter punishments and fines of up to Rs 10 crore for those convicted in paper leak cases. It also follows the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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Who Will Be On High-Powered Task Force?

According to government sources, the panel will comprise experts from technology, education, security and administration to help overhaul the National Testing Agency's examination system, with a strong focus on technology-driven and structural reforms.

The proposed members include:

Technology expert Nandan Nilekani

Former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath

Former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka

IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti

Former Education Secretary Anita Karwal

Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena

Focus On Secure, Technology-Driven Exams

The task force will recommend immediate measures to strengthen the security of upcoming examinations while working on long-term reforms to make India's testing system more transparent, reliable and resistant to paper leaks.

The panel will also explore greater use of advanced technology to build a future-ready examination framework.

In a video message, PM Modi said that while the government had already announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases and was preparing a tougher law, the newly constituted task force was aimed at ensuring comprehensive and lasting reforms to India's examination system.

Education Ministry Sees Leadership Change

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after weeks of student protests led by Abhijeet Dipke's CJP over the alleged NEET paper leak.

It is the first time in the NDA government's three terms that sustained street protests have resulted in the resignation of a Union minister. In comparison, former Union minister MJ Akbar resigned in 2018 during the #MeToo movement, a decision widely seen as personal rather than one driven by public protests.

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Following Pradhan's resignation, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.

On Sunday, Joshi formally assumed charge at Kartavya Bhavan and chaired a review meeting on the implementation of key schemes and initiatives under the Departments of School Education and Higher Education, officials said.