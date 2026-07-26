Mirabai Chanu Defends Crown With Gold Medal Hat-Trick At CWG 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirabai Chanu won third consecutive Commonwealth gold in Glasgow.

Chanu set new Games snatch record, successfully lifting 85kg.

Her 190kg total lift secured gold, extending Games consistency.

Mirabai Chanu continued her remarkable Commonwealth Games record by winning a third consecutive gold medal in Glasgow on Sunday. The Olympic silver medallist produced another composed display in the women's 48kg event, finishing with a total lift of 190kg after setting a new Commonwealth Games snatch record. The victory adds another milestone to one of the finest careers in Indian weightlifting history.

Mirabai Delivers When It Matters Again

Chanu entered the competition as the favourite and lived up to expectations. She recovered from an unsuccessful opening snatch attempt before clearing 82kg and then lifting 85kg on her final attempt to set a new Commonwealth Games record.

The record lift gave the 31-year-old a clear advantage heading into the clean and jerk. It also underlined her consistency at major international events, where she has repeatedly delivered under pressure.

Record Lift Seals Third Straight Commonwealth Gold

Chanu needed 105kg in the clean and jerk to secure the title. She failed with her first attempt but responded immediately by clearing the weight on her second effort to finish with a winning total of 190kg.

With the gold confirmed, she chose not to attempt her final lift. Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong claimed silver, while Malaysia's Irene Jane Henry completed the podium with bronze.

Four Commonwealth Games, Four Medals

The latest triumph extends Chanu's outstanding Commonwealth Games record. She won silver in Glasgow in 2014 before claiming three successive gold medals in Gold Coast (2018), Birmingham (2022) and now Glasgow (2026).

Her victory also continues a remarkable run in which she has remained India's leading weightlifting star across multiple Olympic cycles. Few athletes have maintained such consistency at the Commonwealth Games over more than a decade.

One Of India's Greatest Weightlifters

Beyond the Commonwealth Games, Chanu's achievements place her among India's most decorated athletes. She won Olympic silver in Tokyo and has also collected one World Championship gold and two silver medals.

Her latest success once again highlighted her ability to perform on the biggest stage. While records continue to fall, Chanu's greatest strength remains her consistency, with another major title reinforcing her place among India's sporting greats.